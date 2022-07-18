Report Emphasizes Uvalde Shooting Response As A Systemic Failure. How Do We Prevent It From Happening Again?

This segment is being updated.

COVID-19 AMA: Handful Of UCs To Bring Back Indoor Mask Mandates, Why People Are Getting COVID Over And Over And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Dean Blumberg , professor of medicine and chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Topics today include:

Half A Year Into Implementation Organic Waste Recycling Bill SB1383 Shows A Mixed Zero Waste Future

After a delay to the state's implementation of a new law that would create regulations for organic waste recycling , largely due to the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic, CalRecycle and multiple organic waste recycling groups across the state are pushing forward in the expansion of waste procurement for industries included in the Brown-era organic recycling bill SB1383

Large-haul organic waste facilities , small community composters and newer technologies like anaerobic digestion are all small parts contributing to the larger goal of reaching 75% organic waste reduction in California by 2025. Slashing the release of methane into the atmosphere while also recycling food waste into farms both large and local through soil amendments. The biggest obstacle though has been participation by an overwhelmingly large and spread-out population across a wealth of different recycling programs that residents have little familiarity differentiating between or coordinating with on their waste procurement. Here to give us an update halfway through the first year implementing California's landmark SB1383 waste policy, both locally and across the state, are Nick Lapis, Director of Advocacy for Californians Against Waste & Monique Figueiredo, Founder, Owner and CEO of Compostable LA.

How Local Water Districts Managed Their First Month With Tightened Water Restrictions

The severity of the ongoing drought caused the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to impose a slew of new water restrictions that went into effect on June 1. The new rules targeted water districts that relied heavily upon the State Water Project, which imports water from the northern end of the state and is facing supply shortages. Residents in Los Angeles city seem to have taken to the new restrictions, as water usage in June in the city fell to record low levels .

Today on AirTalk, Larry is joined by Terrence McCarthy, manager of water resources policy for the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power , Shivaji Deshmukh , General Manager of the Inland Empire Utility Agency , and Dave Pedersen , General Manager of the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District to discuss how their district's water usage fared during June.

Housing Check-In: We Hear From Tenants & Landlords As Inflation Affects Costs

In a recent piece by the Los Angeles Times , it was noted that the annual rental costs for new tenants were reaching record levels–so how are folks managing through this time where the cost of living is going up?