COVID-19 AMA: Indoor Mask Mandates Expected Sooner Rather Than Later, Whether To Wait

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Kimberly Shriner, director of infectious disease and prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

Topics today include:

L.A. County on verge of indoor mask mandate as deaths, hospitalizations rise

of indoor mask mandate as deaths, hospitalizations rise Stunning spread of COVID subvariants brings high-risk summer to California

of COVID subvariants brings high-risk summer to California As hospitalizations climb , a chronic nursing shortage is worsening

, a chronic nursing shortage is worsening No indoor mask mandate planned in Riverside, San Bernardino counties

planned in Riverside, San Bernardino counties COVID fuels worst decline in childhood vaccinations in 30 years

Checking In On The Venice Boardwalk A Year After Major Encampment Clearing

It’s been about a year since an initiative to move people who were unhoused and camping on the Venice Boardwalk toward permanent housing. At the end of last July, city officials reported that 191 people had been brought indoors. So where do things stand now? Joining AirTalk to discuss is Va Lecia Adams Kellum , president and CEO of St. Joseph Center, which is based in Venice. If you live in the area, what have you noticed during the last year? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

‘Only In Theaters’ Podcast Explores The Movie Theaters Around The World That Made History

The coronavirus pandemic hit movie theaters across the country hard, not only forcing the closure of some smaller, arthouse theaters but also the downsizing of larger chains. And with many new films coming out simultaneously in theaters and on-demand or going to on-demand shortly after releasing on the big screen, questions remain about the future of American moviegoing and the film halls where people go to see them. The Mubi Podcast takes on some of these questions in its second season, “Only In Theaters,” which is available now wherever you get your podcasts. Host Rico Gagliano takes listeners to movie palaces around the world that have made both film history, and in some cases even global history.

Today on AirTalk, “The Mubi Podcast” Host Rico Gagliano is with us to talk about the new season of the show and share stories of the theaters he visited during the making of the show and the people he met on his travels. Plus, we want to hear about your favorite movie theater! What makes it special to you? Is it the nostalgia of a theater you once frequented with family or friends? Maybe it’s the awe-inspiring architecture of some of the classic movie palaces in Southern California. Or maybe it’s just somewhere that had really good, buttery popcorn. Whatever makes it special to you, share it with us at 866-893-5722 or by emailing us at atcomments@kpcc.org .

FilmWeek: ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,’ ‘Where the Crawdad’s Sing’ And Many More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Peter Rainer review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview about ‘Fair Play’ with Director Jennifer Newsom

Documentary filmmaker Jennifer Newsom is also known as California’s first lady, as she is married to California Governor Gavin Newsom. Marriage itself is at the heart of her latest film, ‘Fair Play.’ Inspired by Eve Rodsky’s book of the same name, the documentary examines how women are responsible for a larger share of running a household than they were in the 1960s, when far fewer women were working. KPCC’s John Horn spoke this week with Newsom about her new documentary — and how the chores are divided in her own home.