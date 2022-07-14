California Passes Three Gun Laws, We Break Down The Details And Potential Challenges

COVID-19 AMA: With Indoor Mask Mandate Looming In LA County, Are Southern Californians Ready To Don Face Coverings Again?

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor of Medicine Dr. Peter Chin-Hong .

Topics today include:

COVID mask mandate’s return is imminent in LA County, Ferrer tells L.A. County supervisors

L.A. County supervisors Growing trend of COVID hospitalizations in LA continues

of COVID hospitalizations in LA COVID pulls down Latino, Black, Asian life expectancy more than whites, study says

more than whites, study says Novavax’s latecomer COVID-19 vaccine gets U.S. authorization

COVID variants mean ventilation is more important than ever

Have new COVID variants changed what we know about surface transmission?

what we know about surface transmission? Does the COVID vaccine protect against BA.5 variant?

Why Millennials Are Feeling The Squeeze Of Financial Anxiety, And How Their Money Fears Compare To Previous Generations’

We’ve all heard the jokes made by (mostly) older generations about millennials being lazy and entitled. But this generation born between 1981 and 1996, now well into their careers and development into real-life adults, are finding that another adjective might be more appropriate: anxious. Specifically, financially anxious -- about not being able to build savings or save for retirement, paying off student debt and more generally not being able to take those big life steps like marriage or homeownership. Writer Charlotte Cowles recently authored a piece in the New York Times titled “ We Aren’t Asking For The Moon: Millennials On Their Very Real Fears About Money ” in which she profiled a handful of millennials from across the country, asking them to share their financial insecurities and the barriers preventing them from taking many of the life steps that their parents had already taken by their age, like getting married, buying a house, having kids, buying a car, just to name a few.

Today on AirTalk, fee-only certified financial planner Delia Fernandez joins us to talk about some of the anecdotes shared in Cowles’ piece in the New York Times and share the concerns she hears from millennial clients, whether this phenomenon is unique to millennials or has been seen in previous generations and share some advice on how to help ease some of that financial anxiety.

California Passes Three Gun Laws, We Break Down The Details And Potential Challenges

California’s legislature recently has signed three gun control laws, the recent of which, AB 1594, establishes a “firearm industry standard of conduct, and allows someone to take legal action on gun manufacturers if they’ve violated the said standard. Other recent laws include AB 1621, which bans ghost guns, and AB 2571, which prohibits marketing guns to minors.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the bills and their legality with UCLA law professor Adam Winkler and UC Davis Law professor Gabriel "Jack" Chin .

How Can We Better Communicate With Those Who Have Dementia? Imagination May Be Key

Most of us are touched in some way or another by Dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease, which progressively worsens over time. One of the biggest challenges for caretakers and loved ones is finding ways to communicate. Oftentimes we rely heavily on memory to communicate in most spaces. But what if we didn’t? What if we relied on imagination? Anne Basting is the author of “ Creative Care: A Revolutionary Approach to Dementia and Elder Care ” (HarperOne, 2020). She’s also the founder of TimeSlips , a nonprofit that trains people around the world to more creatively engage with older people. She suggests using creative and emotional communication with loved ones who have Dementia. She joins Larry to discuss what that can look like in practice. We also want to hear from you. What are the biggest communication barriers you face? What have you found helpful to better communicate with loved ones? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

AirTalk Honors The Local Heroes Making A Difference Around Southern California

The news is a lot to handle right now, so on Airtalk, we’re setting aside time to talk about some of the positives, like all the good people doing great things across Southern California. We asked you to help us shine a spotlight on your local heroes, and we received a lot of great submissions. Today on AirTalk, we're speaking with Edgar McGregor , a climate activist who has been picking up trash in the Eaton Canyon and other public parks for over 1,000 days in a row.