LA County Supervisors Mull Asking Voters For Sheriff-Removal Power

Elon Musk Wants To Back Out Of Deal To Buy Twitter. Not So Fast, Says Twitter.

Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.

The likely unraveling of the acquisition was just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms, and it may portend a titanic legal battle ahead.

Twitter could have pushed for a $1 billion breakup fee that Musk agreed to pay under these circumstances. Instead, it looks ready to fight to complete the purchase, which the company’s board has approved and CEO Parag Agrawal has insisted he wants to consummate. In a letter to Twitter’s board, Musk lawyer Mike Ringler complained that his client had for nearly two months sought data to judge the prevalence of “fake or spam” accounts on the social media platform. The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted that the board is “committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon” with Musk and “plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.” Today on AirTalk, Larry talks with Shannon Bond , NPR tech correspondent, and Anat Alon-Beck , assistant professor of law at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where her research focuses on corporate law and governance, about the latest with the deal and how this could play out legally.

With files from the Associated Press

Monkeypox Is Spreading Amongst LGBTQ Communities – But Is The Response Adequate?

Many LGBTQ community leaders in California are demanding a more thorough and aggressive response to monkeypox cases.With more than 50 probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Los Angeles County, health officials are broadening who is eligible for the limited number of shots they currently have. But the shortage of vaccines has been frustrating for those who want and need it most, harkening back to the early days of the pandemic when vaccine rollouts were slow and selective. While monkeypox is nowhere near as contagious as the coronavirus, health officials are still concerned about the outbreak and fear it could be much bigger than we think. Over 800 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States. Testing is limited to those who have visible sores on their bodies, leaving many cases undetected. Last week, the Biden administration rolled out a national monkeypox vaccine strategy, saying it would send hundreds of thousands of vaccines to outbreak areas from the national strategic stockpile. L.A. County received about 6,000 doses this week. As distribution slowly ramps up, County Department of Public Health officials say they’ll broaden who can receive the vaccine.

Today on Airtalk, we’re joined by ceo of the San Fransico AIDS Foundation Tyler TerMeer and associate professor of population health and disease prevention at UC Irvine, Andrew Noymer to discuss how health officials are responding to Monkeypox and how that response is further helping or harming LGBTQ communities.

With files from LAist. Read the full article here .

Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Popular Summer Film Series Returns To The Hollywood Bowl And The Ford

The L.A. Phil is back with its popular summer film series at the Hollywood Bowl where you can watch the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by conductor Gustavo Dudamel as well as a handful of guest conductors, provide live scores to films as they play on the big screen at the Bowl. This year features showings of Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows, Part 1, Back To The Future, the fourth installment of the Phil’s Black Movie Soundtrack event, and even a Sound of Music sing-a-long.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with Los Angeles Philharmonic CEO Chad Smith about this year’s summer film events and what’s still to come at the Hollywood Bowl this summer season. Plus, we want to hear your favorite summer film events at the Bowl that you’ve attended! Join our live conversation by calling us at 866-893-5722.

LA County Supervisors Mull Asking Voters For Sheriff-Removal Power

An ongoing battle between the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors and L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva has now come to a head as Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Hilda Solis have put forth a proposal that would give them the ability to remove elected sheriffs from office. The motion , pending a Board vote this Tuesday, would need further approval from voters on November’s election ballot.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll discuss the potential significance of this motion and the likelihood of its approval with director of Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs Zev Yaroslavsky and Melanie P. Ochoa , director of police practices at ACLU of Southern California.

COVID-19 AMA: Will L.A. Reinstate Indoor Masking, BA.4 And BA.5 May Be Most Infectious Viruses Ever, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Peter Katona , professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and clinical professor of medicine at its David Geffen School of Medicine.

Topics today include:

With ultra-contagious BA.5 rising, how close is L.A. to an indoor COVID mask mandate?

is L.A. to an indoor COVID mask mandate? BA.4 and BA.5 power a surge of known infections in Europe, officials say

of known infections in Europe, officials say The pandemic has eroded Americans’ trust in experts and elected leaders alike, a survey finds

Op-ed: The vaccines were a biomedical triumph. They reached too few

Dominant Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 could be the most infectious viruses known to man

known to man Undercounted COVID-19 cases leave U.S. with a blind spot as BA.5 variant becomes dominant

Hospital-acquired pneumonia is killing patients. There's a simple way to stop it

How Hateful Online Spaces Are Creating An Environment Of Extremism

A gunman opened fire during a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois last week, leading to the deaths of seven people. While this mass shooting resembled many that have come before it, the direct motives behind the attack remain murky at best. The primary suspect, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who has admitted to the crime, frequented many online forums and spaces where talk of violence is both encouraged and commonplace. These spaces seem to cultivate the aesthetics of mass shooters , and may be an emerging ground for them to spring up from.