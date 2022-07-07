How Are Businesses & Workers Reacting To Ongoing Inflation And Fears Of A Recession Continue?

Cars Are Now Banned From A Major Griffith Park Road. Should There Be More Closures Like This One Throughout LA?

Griffith Park is a popular public space for Angelenos but it doesn’t always feel safe or welcoming. Thanks, in large part, to drivers who use the park's roads as a shortcut to avoid traffic on the adjacent 5 and 134 freeways. Now an experiment is underway to reimagine what the park would be like with less car traffic. Cars are now banned on Griffith Park Drive from the Travel Town Museum to Mt. Hollywood Drive. It’s the first step in a multi-phase project aimed at making the popular public space safer and more accessible for people walking, biking and riding horses. The car ban comes a couple months after Andrew Jelmert, 77, was struck and killed by a driver while biking on Crystal Springs Drive. After his death, cyclists and safety advocates called on the city to make the park safer and limit access to drivers of vehicles. Earlier this year, L.A. transportation officials began studying the feasibility of implementing car free streets in parts of Downtown L.A. So could we soon see more of these types of road closures? What other roads throughout the region would be promising options for more pedestrian and cycling friendly streets? Share your thoughts by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org . Jonah Valdez , reporter for the L.A. Times who’s latest story is “ L.A. just banned cars from a major Griffith Park road. Is it beginning of a road revolution? ” joins to discuss the changes at Griffith Park.

With files from LAist. Read the full story here .

He Won’t Admit It, But Is Gov. Newsom Positioning Himself For A Presidential Run?

Despite his repeated assertions that he has no intention of running for president in 2024, California Governor Gavin Newsom seems to be positioning himself to do just that. That’s the focus of Dan Walter’s latest column in Cal Matters , in which he lays out the case that actions by Newsom like running an attack ad in Florida point to his eventual Presidential run. As of now, the governor seems to have the political winds in his sails, having handily defeated a recall attempt in 2021 , and cruising into a November reelection he’s expected to win easily. But it’s one thing for a Democrat to win elections in one of the most liberal states in the country, it’s another for him to cut through the political polarization of the entire country to eke out a win. Still, the idea of President Biden bowing out of 2024 is starting to become a real possibility , and a recent poll gave Newsom a better chance than Vice President Harris of beating a resurging Donald Trump in 2024.

Today on AirTalk, Larry is joined by Dan Walters , California politics observer with CALmatters, and political columnist for the Los Angeles Times Mark Z. Barabak , to break down what a Newsom presidential campaign might look like, the challenges he would face, and what it would ultimately take for the Californian to move to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Have a question, or want to share your view on the governor running for President? You can give us a call at (866) 893-5722 or you can email us at atcomments@kpcc.org .

How Are Businesses & Workers Reacting To Ongoing Inflation And Fears Of A Recession Continue?

A lot of talks have been made by economists on whether our economy’s current signs point toward a recession, with there being serious inflation concerns post-pandemic but also a market where workers have more employment options in the job market. So how are workers and businesses viewing these macroeconomic issues and is any fear of the current economy justifiable?

Today on AirTalk, we break down the current state of the economy, as well as how businesses are reacting to inflation and the signs of a potential recession. Joining us to break this down is director of the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting and Development Chris Thornberg and Claude Lopez , director of research at the Milken Institute.

COVID-19 AMA: Pharmacists Can Now Prescribe Paxlovid, The Risks Of Getting COVID Multiple Times And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Sam Torbati, co-chair of the department of emergency medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Topics today include:

How Generational Differences Further Complicate Family Estrangement. Is There Hope For Reconciling?

There are an endless number of reasons why parents and children go their separate ways, so to speak. A child might think their parents demonstrated abusive behaviors or manipulated them. Mental illness may be involved. Oftentimes it’s the child that cuts off their parent for reasons they believe are valid and beneficial to them. Parents in return can be defensive or racked with guilt. These are a couple of examples of how generational differences can further impact family estrangement. According to Joshua Coleman , author of several books on family estrangement, including " Rules of Estrangement: Why Adult Children Cut Ties and How to Heal the Conflict ," (Harmony, 2021), parents and their kids often see the history of their relationship through very different lenses without recognizing how different family life is today compared to decades ago. Coleman joins AirTalk to discuss the impact those changes have on family estrangement today and whether there’s hope for families dealing with this. Do you have an experience with family estrangement? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org to share.

AirTalk Honors The Local Heroes Making A Difference Around Southern California

The news is a lot to handle right now, so on Airtalk, we’re setting aside time to talk about some of the positives, like all the good people doing great things across Southern California. We asked you to help us shine a spotlight on your local heroes, and we received a lot of great submissions. Today on AirTalk, we're speaking with Carl Eaton, Co-Director of the Orange County chapter of Not Just Tourists.

You can find more information on his organization here .