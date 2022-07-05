Activists Make Gains And Incumbents Lose Steam As Los Angeles County Certifies Its Primary Election Results

Today is the day that the Los Angeles County registrar certifies election results , so where do we stand on major races and what can be taken from them? In Los Angeles City , activists made a huge statement in city council races. Eunisses Hernandez officially beats Gil Cedillo, making her the voice for council district 1. We’re also seeing runoffs favoring progressive challengers Hugo Soto Martinez and Erin Darling in their respective elections for districts 11 and 13.

Today on AirTalk, we talk about the trends and results of Los Angeles races with KPCC & LAist civics and democracy correspondent Frank Stoltze and Raphael J. Sonenshein , executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State Los Angeles.

As People Express Outrage Following The Supreme Court’s Abortion Reversal, How Realistic Are Calls For High Court Reform?

A number of progressive public officials, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are calling for major reforms to the United States Supreme Court. This comes after the high court voted 6-3 to overturn the landmark case, Roe v. Wade, which federally protected a woman’s right to an abortion. Some are calling the court “illegitimate” or “rogue.” But is this the first time we’re seeing such outrage directed at the Supreme Court over a major ruling? And how realistic are calls for change to the judicial system? Joining AirTalk to discuss the history of the Supreme Court and how it compares to what we’re seeing today is Susan Low Bloch , Reynolds professor of constitutional law at Georgetown University, Josh Blackman , constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, and Helen Knowles , historian and associate professor of political science at State University of New York at Oswego. Do you have questions or thoughts about this? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcommens@kpcc.org .

With The EPA’s Regulatory Power Curtailed, How Can The Biden Administration Still Fight Climate Change?

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled on the major case West Virginia vs. Environmental Protection Agency, siding 6 to 3 in favor of West Virginia. The justices argued that because Congress had not explicitly given the EPA permission via legislation to do so, the agency had no authority to broadly regulate the power grid. Wide-reaching regulatory tools, such as imposing caps on greenhouse gas emissions, are now firmly out of the EPA’s toolbox, and must be first approved by Congress. The decision complicates the Biden administration’s efforts to transition the power grid to a completely pollution-free state by 2035.

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with Professor of Law and Director of the Environmental Law Center at Vermont Law School Jennifer Rushlow , and Professor of Law at UCLA School of Law Blake Emerson about the potential pathways to decarbonization that the Biden administration can still employ, and what the ruling means broadly for how federal agencies regulate industries.

COVID-19 AMA: Tracking The Spread Of The Highly Contagious BA.4 And BA.5 Variants In California

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Timothy Brewer , epidemiologist and professor of medicine at UCLA’s school of public health.

Topics today include:

As Summer Celebrations Start–What Seasonal Drinks Are You Sipping On?

With the 4th of July weekend passed, a lot of us got the opportunity to enjoy some classic cocktails and drinks to quench our thirst in this hot weather. So to kick off the rest of the season, we hear from listeners about their favorite summer drinks, alcoholic or non-alcoholic!