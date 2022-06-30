Supreme Court Limits The EPA’s Ability To Limit Carbon Emissions In New Ruling

The Supreme Court ended its term this morning with decisions on two major cases: one limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to cap carbon emissions and the other in favor of President Biden’s decision to end Trump’s ‘remain in Mexico’ policy for asylum seekers. The court rulings also serve as the last decisions for Justice Stephen Breyer, who retired after the decisions were announced. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to take his place, the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Today on AirTalk, we break down these major Supreme Court headlines with David Savage , Supreme Court reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Join the conversation, send us your questions by calling 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@kpcc.org .

COVID-19 AMA: Protecting Yourself This 4th Of July Weekend, Fall Boosters, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong , infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the UCSF Medical Center.

Topics today include:

President Biden Says He Supports Filibuster Exception In Order To Codify Abortion Rights. What Does That Really Mean?

Cheech's Museum Completes His Arc From Pothead Icon To Chicano Art Champion

Actor Cheech Marin rose to fame as a comedy star with partner Tommy Chong, and in the decades since, developed a diverse range of roles as an actor. But he’s also a longtime champion of Chicano art who has spent nearly four decades collecting work and advocating for the inclusion of Chicano artists at U.S. museums. Now, he’s sharing part of his collection through the Riverside Art Museum’s new Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture – also known as “The Cheech.” The 61,420-square-foot center – formerly Riverside’s main city library – now houses one of the largest permanent collections of Chicano art in the world. Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with actor, stand-up comedian, author, and director Cheech Marin about his passion for art collecting, his vision for “The Cheech,” his career, and more. Have questions? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .