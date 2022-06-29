Recapping Tuesday’s Explosive Insurrection Hearing And What The New Evidence Could Mean

Donald Trump rebuffed his own security’s warnings about armed protesters in the Jan. 6 rally crowd and made desperate attempts to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol, according to dramatic new testimony before the House committee investigating the 2021 insurrection .

Cassidy Hutchinson , a little-known former White House aide, described an angry, defiant president who was trying that day to let armed protesters avoid security screenings at a rally that morning to protest his 2020 election defeat and who later grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to let him go to the Capitol. And when the events at the Capitol spiraled toward violence, with the crowd chanting to “Hang Mike Pence,” she testified Tuesday that Trump declined to intervene.

Joining Larry to discuss the latest hearing is Steven Dennis , congressional reporter for Bloomberg, and Ange-Marie Hancock, professor of political science and international relations at USC.

How Netflix & HBO Max’s Business Models Could Impact The Future Of Streaming

HBO Max’s recent adaptation of the romantic comedy “Father of the Bride,” starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, became the biggest streaming-only premiere for the service. This Latino spin on the classic 1950 film – and its 1991 remake starring Steve Martin – is the latest example of streamers reviving beloved stories, and making space for films that appear to have been abandoned by studios for theatrical releases, like romantic comedies and Latino-centric films.

In the streaming wars, HBO Max appears poised to join Netflix as one of the heavy hitters in the oversaturated landscape. Where Netflix appears to be all about quantity – with a plethora of new TV and movie releases every month – HBO Max is seen more as an avenue for prestige releases due to its connection with Warner Bros. Studios. Today on AirTalk, Larry talks about the significance of both platforms in the wider streaming landscape with Los Angeles Film Critics Association president Claudia Puig and Recode senior correspondent Peter Kafka, whose recent piece is "Here’s why Netflix made you wait a month to watch the rest of Stranger Things."

Measures On California’s November Ballot Start To Take Shape

Thursday is the deadline to finalize the list of ballot measures voters will decide on in the November election. Some of the ballot measures that already qualified include one to impose a 1.75% tax on Californians earning more than $2 million to fund environmental programs and two sports betting measures . Lawmakers this week also voted to send a measure to the ballot that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution . Meanwhile, a closely watched measure to reduce single-use plastics may not make it on the ballot after all. Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with Dan Walters , long-time California politics observer with the nonprofit news site CALmatters about which measures have qualified so far and which ones are in danger of not moving on.

How Could The Supreme Court’s Reversal Of Roe Impact November Midterm Elections?

The Supreme Court ruled last week to roll back a constitutional right to abortion. Although the move was anticipated after a draft opinion was leaked in May, it still sent shock waves through the country. Many Republicans celebrated the decision calling it a win for life, but the ruling became a rallying cry for Democrats and abortion rights proponents to get out and vote. California leaders quickly moved to increase legal protections for those seeking abortion in the state and continue to plan for an uptick in those coming from out of state for reproductive care. California residents will now be able to vote in November to add abortion protections to the state’s constitution. So, the ruling is already impacting the November election. Today, Sara Sadhwani , politics professor at Pomona College and commissioner on the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission, joins Larry to discuss what the decision means for the midterms in California and beyond. We also want to hear from you. Does this impact how you’re planning to vote in November? Maybe it’s inspired you to vote when you previously weren’t planning to vote? Share your thoughts by calling 866-893-5722 or emailing atcomments@kpcc.org .

How George Michael Became A Pop Music Icon – And What It Cost Him