What Happened At Your Church This Weekend Following The Supreme Court’s Abortion Rights Reversal?

For many in various communities of faith, last week’s Supreme Court ruling rolling back federal rights to abortion was a long-awaited victory. Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gómez applauded the ruling saying, “Today’s decision is also the fruit of the prayers, sacrifices, and advocacy of countless ordinary Americans from every walk of life.” But others in religious communities expressed outrage at the dismissal of a long-implemented constitutional right to an abortion. According to polls , Catholic attitudes, for example, about abortion aren’t straightforward. Detailed in an L.A. Times piece , church organizations worked through the divide over the weekend following the ruling. Rev. Dr. Najuma Smith-Pollard , assistant director of public and community engagement at the USC’s Center for Religion and Civil Culture and a pastor in Los Angeles, joins Larry to discuss. We also want to hear from you. What did you experience within your church? Was there discussion? Avoidance? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Burbank Congressman Adam Schiff On The End Of Roe, The January 6 Committee, Gun Control, And More

Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade , about half the states are poised to enact abortion bans . After the ruling, some House Republicans voiced their support for a nationwide abortion ban at 15 weeks, while President Biden urged Americans upset by the ruling to vote in the November midterms for candidates who will codify a right to abortion in federal law. Meanwhile President Biden signed a bipartisan gun violence bill this weekend, in response to recent mass shootings around the United States. The legislation toughens background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keeps firearms from more domestic violence offenders, and helps states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people deemed dangerous. And the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has wrapped up its first round of public hearings, with more to come in July . Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) is a member of the January 6 Committee, and today on AirTalk, he joins Larry to discuss the committee’s work, the new gun safety bill, and Democrats’ options in a post-Roe America.

State Officials Announce Agreement On Inflation Relief. What Should Californians Expect?

As gas prices and inflation continue to increase the cost of living for Californians, the state legislature and governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced a deal that would offer relief to those throughout the state: direct cash payments of up to $1,050.

Today on AirTalk, we explore how state officials reached this number and when Californians should expect to see the relief with Lara Korte , state politics reporter for POLITICO and co-author of POLITICO’s California Playbook .

COVID-19 AMA: FDA Explores Updated Shots For Fall Booster, Differences In Pfizer & Moderna’s Shots For Young Kids, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Dean Blumberg , professor of medicine and chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Topics today include:

F.D.A. may move to update COVID vaccines for a fall booster shot

COVID vaccines for a fall booster shot Regulators have approved both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines for the youngest kids. What’s the difference between them?

between them? COVID hospitalizations are increasing slightly in L.A. County but overall numbers are flattening

are flattening If I continue to test positive for the virus, how long do I have to isolate ?

The FDA Wants To Ban Juul Sales In The US, Cue The Legal Challenges

Juul on Friday asked a federal court to block a government order to stop selling its electronic cigarettes. The e-cigarette maker asked the court to pause what it calls an “extraordinary and unlawful action” by the Food and Drug Administration that would require it to immediately halt its business. The company filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington as it prepares to appeal the FDA’s decision. The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol flavored cartridges. The action was part of a sweeping effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.

To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. Today on AirTalk, Larry talks about the legal implications with Cliff Douglas , director of the University of Michigan Tobacco Research Network and adjunct professor at the School of Public Health.

With files from the Associated Press