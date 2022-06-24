©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, What Does That Mean For The Future Of Abortion Access And How Did We Get Here?

The U.S. Supreme Court Issues Opinions
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Getty Images North America
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: An abortion-rights activist gestures towards an anti-abortion rights activists after the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the 50-year-old Roe v Wade and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority today ended constitutional protections for abortion access in a decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The long-awaited decision followed a leaked opinion released last month. Today’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Today on AirTalk, Larry discusses the ruling and what this means for California and the nation with Jackie Fortiér, KPCC & LAist senior health reporter, Melody Gutierrez, reporter covering state government and politics in Sacramento for the Los Angeles Times, Laura Kusisto, national legal affairs reporter for the Wall Street Journal, where she's been writing about the implications of trigger laws, and Karissa Haugeberg, associate professor at Tulane University in New Orleans and author of “Women against Abortion: Inside the Largest Moral Reform of the Twentieth Century” (University of Illinois Press, 2017), which charts the experiences of women who shaped the contemporary anti-abortion movement

With files from the Associated Press

This segment is being updated

