Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, What Does That Mean For The Future Of Abortion Access And How Did We Get Here?

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority today ended constitutional protections for abortion access in a decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The long-awaited decision followed a leaked opinion released last month. Today’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Today on AirTalk, Larry discusses the ruling and what this means for California and the nation with Jackie Fortiér, KPCC & LAist senior health reporter, Melody Gutierrez, reporter covering state government and politics in Sacramento for the Los Angeles Times, Laura Kusisto , national legal affairs reporter for the Wall Street Journal, where she's been writing about the implications of trigger laws, and Karissa Haugeberg , associate professor at Tulane University in New Orleans and author of “ Women against Abortion: Inside the Largest Moral Reform of the Twentieth Century ” (University of Illinois Press, 2017), which charts the experiences of women who shaped the contemporary anti-abortion movement

With files from the Associated Press

This segment is being updated