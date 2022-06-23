Supreme Court Strikes Down New York Gun Law. What It Means For Gun Control And California

The Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to carry guns in public, a major expansion of gun rights. The justices’ 6-3 decision follows a series of recent mass shootings and is expected to ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the nation’s largest cities – including New York, Los Angeles, and Boston – and elsewhere. It’s the high court’s first major gun decision in more than a decade, and about a quarter of the U.S. population lives in states expected to be affected by it – including California , which is one of six states with similar laws. In their decision, the justices struck down a New York law requiring people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry one in public. The justices said the requirement violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.” Writing for the majority, Justice Clarence Thomas said the Constitution protects “an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Backers of New York’s law had argued that striking it down would ultimately lead to more guns on the streets and higher rates of violent crime. Today on AirTalk, Larry discusses the ruling and its implications with David Savage , Supreme Court reporter for the Los Angeles Times and Ben Christopher , state politics reporter for CalMatters. Have questions for our guests? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press

COVID-19 AMA: New Subvariants Are Escaping Vaccine Antibodies, The Latest Study On Long Covid And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, we speak with Dr. Kimberly Shriner from Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

Today’s topics include:

With vaccines for children under 5 now available, parents have many questions

One in five adults have lingering COVID-19 symptoms after an infection

after an infection New subvariants appear to escape antibody responses from vaccination and previous infection

from vaccination and previous infection Moderna CEO says Omicron-specific vaccine shot will be ready by August

What To Expect During Day 5 Of Jan. 6 Insurrection Hearings

The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection heard from election workers and state officials on Tuesday as they described President Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn his 2020 election defeat. On Thursday, the nine-member panel will hear from former Justice Department officials who refused Trump’s entreaties to declare the election “corrupt.”

The committee’s fourth and fifth hearings, held this week, are part of an effort to show how Trump’s pressure eventually shifted to Congress, where his false declarations of widespread election fraud led directly to the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of his supporters violently breached the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.

In July, the panel will hold at least two more hearings that are expected to focus on the far-right domestic extremists who attacked the Capitol and what Trump was doing inside the White House as the violence unfolded. Jack Pitney , professor of politics at Claremont McKenna College, Jeffrey A. Engel , professor and founding director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, and Laurie Levenson , professor of criminal law at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and former federal prosecutor, join Larry to discuss the latest.

How Will High Turnover Affect Amazon Warehouses In The Inland Empire?

A leaked Amazon memo found that the turnover rate for the company could have its Inland Empire facilities short on workers by the end of the year, according to Vox’s Recode . With the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino relying more and more on their logistics sectors–how will this play into the region’s economic future?

Today on AirTalk, we breakdown Amazon’s current situation and the future of the Inland Empire’s logistics sector with UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting and Development director Chris Thornberg and Paul Granillo , president and CEO of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership.

District Attorney George Gascon On Murder of El Monte Officers, LA County Crime Rates, And More