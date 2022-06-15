Major Water Cutbacks Are Necessary As Colorado River Continues To Diminish

Top water officials say major water cutbacks are necessary to face drier conditions impacting the Colorado River. According to the LA Times , leaders are pushing for a new emergency deal in order to prevent the river’s reservoirs reducing to “perilously low levels.” California is entitled to 4.4 million acre-feet of Colorado River water per year, and between 2 million and 4 million acre-feet in cuts are needed next year. States including California, Arizona and Nevada already made agreements cut back on taking water out of Lake Mead. The federal government also announced reducing the amount of water taken out of Lake Powell because it’s at risk of dipping so low Glen Canyon Dam could no longer generate electricity. Still, both reservoirs are near record low levels. Janet Wilson , senior environment reporter at the Desert Sun, joins AirTalk to discuss. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

To read Janet’s story about this, click here .

Primary Election Update: Candidates Karen Bass and Eunisses Hernandez Lead Their Respective Races

Big news for the future of Los Angeles city hall following the latest update on the cities primary election results. Congresswoman Karen Bass takes the lead over real estate developer Rick Caruso as both continue to be the clear top two in the race for Los Angeles city mayor. In city council district 1, incumbent Gil Cedillo trails community activist Eunisses Hernandez by nearly 300 votes in a race that will decide who represents the district for the next four years.

Today on AirTalk, we get the latest on both races with Dakota Smith , Los Angeles City Hall reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore On Officer Use Of Force, SWAT Team Review, Recruitment Challenges, And More

Today on AirTalk, LAPD Chief Michel Moore joins Larry to discuss:

LAPD policy regarding the use of less-than-lethal vs. lethal force

regarding the use of less-than-lethal vs. lethal force The recent violent arrest of someone in attendance at the L.A. Pride Parade, captured on social media

Recent mass shootings in L.A., including at a Boyle Heights warehouse party

LAPD budget and recruitment

and Poll: Confidence in LAPD has dropped but voters don’t want to cut back on officers

on officers Internal review of SWAT practices following reporting by the Los Angeles Times that a body-cam footage caught a team member saying “happy hunting” before a fatal shooting

of SWAT practices following reporting by the Los Angeles Times that a body-cam footage caught a team member saying before a fatal shooting The death of an LAPD officer during a training exercise

COVID-19 AMA: Public Health Leaders Warn LA County Residents To Wear Masks Indoors, New Blood Test Could Detail Immunity And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Kimberly Shriner , director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

Today’s topics include:

California cases remain elevated

The latest on Moderna vaccine recommendations for children six-17

for children six-17 Decision expected regarding emergency use of vaccines in young kids

regarding emergency use of vaccines in young kids Public health officials warn LA County residents to wear masks indoors

LA County residents to wear masks indoors Where we stand a year after California’s reopening

New blood test could show how strong your COVID-19 immunity is

how strong your COVID-19 immunity is President Biden expected to unveil plan for pandemic

How Should Parents Talk To Their Kids And Others About Gender?

More and more these days, parents are facing the question: What happens if your child tells you they aren’t the gender they were assigned at birth? Or maybe instead of telling you, they start expressing themselves differently. Traditionally, gender was thought about as the two distinct categories of male and female, but our understanding of gender has evolved to include a spectrum of gender expressions that don’t comfortably fit within the binary. Much of this new way of thinking has been galvanized by young people who are challenging conventional gender roles. Parents are left with a distinctly different challenge of learning how to affirm their child's gender and deal with the inevitable pushback they’ll experience from the outside world.