Gas Prices In LA Set A Depressing New Record. So What’s The Status Of Relief In Sacramento?

California's Top-Two Primary System Is Working As Intended. Right?

We do things a little differently in California, and that includes how we handle our primary elections. Since its approval in 2010 and roll-out in 2012, California has used what's known as a top-two primary system to handle picking which two candidates make it to the general election. What sets the top-two primary system apart from the traditional partisan primary is that every candidate — regardless of their party affiliation — competes to secure one of those two spots. Similarly, voters from both parties (or neither) all vote on the same slate of candidates.

The adoption of the top-two primary system was an attempt to alleviate the gridlock Sacramento faced in the aughts, including battles between Democrats and Republicans to pass yearly budgets . Part of the thinking was that this system would allow legislators to compromise without fear of being primaried, and encourage candidates to draw support from both sides of the aisle.

On the surface, the system has worked as intended, with approval of the state legislature rising to 49% in 2020 compared to just 9% in 2010 . But it's also hard to untangle the effects the top-two primary system has had on the state from the slew of other policies adopted at the same time . Today on AirTalk, we speak with assistant professor of government at Claremont McKenna Andrew Sinclair and politics professor at Pomona College and commissioner on the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Sara Sadhwani about our state's top-two primary system, and whether it's working as intended. Have a question? Call us at (866) 893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

ADHD Can Cripple Romantic Partnerships. Is There Any Hope?

ADHD, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is often a misunderstood disorder . Many adults who have it live undiagnosed as well. If left unmanaged, it can cause a number of problems for people, including negative impacts to their relationships or marriages. You may perceive a partner with ADHD as constantly dropping the ball, cluttering the house, or they may be late to pick up the kids. Meanwhile the partner without ADHD may feel frustrated or like they have to parent their partner. It can be a vicious cycle, but there is hope, says Melissa Orlov , marriage consultant and founder of ADHDmarriage.com . She’s the author of “ The ADHD Effect on Marriage ” and “ The Couple's Guide to Thriving with ADHD .” She joins AirTalk to discuss ADHD’s impact on relationships and how couples can learn to cope. We want to hear your experiences! Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

To listen to AirTalk’s segment about ADHD as a misunderstood diagnosis, click here

To listen to AirTalk’s segment about Tik Tok’s role in ADHD diagnosis and treatment, click here

Gas Prices In LA Set A Depressing New Record. So What’s The Status Of Relief In Sacramento?

The cost of a gallon of gas is over $6 per gallon in LA County, climbing to an average of $6.445 and setting a new record for the area. Angeleno’s have been struggling with high gas prices for months, but the recent increase is stressful for many who are already struggling with inflation and the rising cost of food . Back in March, Governor Newsom proposed a $400 tax rebate for each registered vehicle owner in California, but lawmakers in Sacramento remain divided over who should be eligible for refunds, how much should they receive, and even what form relief should take. Meanwhile, those suffering the most continue to wait for any kind of relief.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by political reporter at CalMatters, Emily Hoeven to discuss the recent rise in gas prices and when, and if, relief might arrive for Californians.

Stock Market Dips Into Bear Territory. Where Do Things Stand Now?

Wall Street is wobbling Tuesday in its first trading after tumbling into a bear market on worries that high inflation will push central banks to clamp the brakes too hard on the economy.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower in midday trading as investors brace for the Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday about what it will do with interest rates. It was an unsteady move, though, and the index swung between an earlier loss of 0.5% and gain of 0.8% after a couple big companies flexed financial strength with stronger profits and payouts to shareholders. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 109 points, or 0.4%, at 30,407, as of 11:09 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower after swinging between a gain of 0.9% and a loss of 0.4%. Jess Menton , equities reporter for Bloomberg News, joins Larry today to discuss the latest with the stock market. Do you have questions? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press

Farmer John Meatpacking Plant Closes In Vernon, We Discuss Its Local Impact

Hold off on lighting up the coal. Farmer John’s well-known meatpacking plant in Vernon is closing . Farmer John’s parent company, Smithfield Foods, announced it’s moving operations out of California, citing the high cost of doing business in the state. The closure also follows numerous health and safety fines during the pandemic. The company takes with it 1,500 jobs and a rich history that includes being the original supplier of the Dodger Dog.

Today on AirTalk, we chronicle the history of Vernon’s Farmer John plant and its impact on the city with Los Angeles Dodgers team historian Mark Langill and Carlos Fandino , City Administrator for the city of Vernon.

What Makes A Good Grilling Season? We Ask Listeners For Their Tips And Tricks

Father’s Day is this weekend, and many of us will be taking to our respective outdoor spaces to fire up the grill for our loved ones. For the uninitiated, grilling can be an intimidating process, but it doesn’t have to be. LAist’s new associate food and culture editor Gab Chabrán put together a guide help you achieve barbecue bliss. Today on AirTalk, Gab joins Larry to talk about how you can prep and plan for the summer grilling season, and we want to hear from you: What are your best barbecue and grilling tips and hacks? What do you think separates an average barbecue party from a next level get together? Or maybe you have questions for Gab about how to elevate your grilling game? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .