House Panel Lays Out Its Case In First Jan. 6 Insurrection Hearing

An injured officer who slipped in blood and spoke of “carnage.” Video of a huge, violent mob pushing through the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump’s allies and family members acknowledging his lies.

House investigators began to lay out a devastating case Thursday in the first of a series of June hearings examining the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol . The made-for-TV hearings showed violent video of the siege and clips of testimony examining the weeks beforehand in which Trump pushed falsehoods about widespread fraud in the election he lost. While the basics of the attack on the Capitol are well known, it's through this in-depth retelling that members of the House committee investigating the attack hope to gain support from the Department of Justice, and the public, to prevent this from happening ever again. Today on AirTalk, we recap the Jan. 6 committee hearing with Claremont McKenna College politics professor Jack Pitney and Marianna Sotomayor , congressional reporter for the Washington Post. If you have thoughts or questions, call 866-893-5722.

With files from the Associated Press

CA Schools Received Billions In COVID-19 Aid, But How Is It Being Spent?

California and federal leaders rushed to provide safety nets of aid to school districts when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Districts received $33.5 billion in state and federal stimulus funds. According to a new investigative report from CalMatters , there’s been little oversight into spending though and accounts of where the money is going often lack transparency . Some of the largest districts in the state have either refused to share accounts or have been unresponsive. Nearly $6 billion in funding has been spent so far meaning there’s much more to be spent. As spending deadlines loom, some worry about increased risks of misspending. Robert Lewis , investigative reporter with CalMatters, joins guest host Kyle Stokes to discuss the report. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Apple Ushers In The End Of The Password, With Other Tech Giants Soon To Follow

This week at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple made good on their promise to make passwords a thing of the past. And Google and Microsoft are likely to follow suit. Why? Well, every week millions of passwords are compromised , costing millions. But there are also concerns among critics, who ask how deep fakes or biased AI , that have a harder time recognizing dark-skinned faces, factor into these changes. So what will a passwordless future look like? Joining us today are Andrew Shikiar, executive director & chief marketing officer of the FIDO Alliance , an association who develops and promotes password-free authentication standards, and Lily Hay Newman , senior writer at Wired focused on information security, digital privacy, and hacking. Got any questions about the change? Give us a call at 866-893-5722, or email us at ATComments@KPCC.org

FilmWeek: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ ‘Lost Illusions,’ ‘Miracle’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major , Lael Loewenstein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn Speaks With Producers Frank Marshall And Pat Crowley About ‘Jurassic World: Dominion'

It’s a fact: dinosaurs are cool. Even more of a fact: dinosaurs are super cool on the big screen. But In order to see some dinosaurs on the big screen, a movie has to be made — a movie like “Jurassic World: Dominion.” Production of the film started in February of 2020, but was halted due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not wanting to wait for an unknown endpoint to the pandemic, the producers of the film went back to work on it in July of 2022. Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s John Horn speaks with the producers of Jurassic World: Dominion, Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley, about how they pulled off filming the movie during one of the peaks of the pandemic.