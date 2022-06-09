Questions After Uvalde: How Do We Address The Underlying Issues Behind School Shootings, And What Should The Response Be When They Do Happen?

In the two weeks since the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two adults , the slow response time of law enforcement officers has been a major focus of discussion. The massacre also raised questions around how schools can and should prepare for an active shooter . Many point out that these horrific shootings stem from systemic issues, and it shouldn’t fall on teachers and kids to respond to them. Even the creator of the FBI’s active shooter program has questioned whether active shooter training can work . Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with Katherine Schweit , creator & former head of the FBI’s active shooter program, adjunct professor at DePaul College of Law, and author of the book “Stop the Killing: How to End the Mass Shooting Crisis” (Rowman & Littlefield, 2021) about how we address the underlying issues behind and the responses to shootings in schools. If you have questions about active shooter response plans for law enforcement, teachers and students, we’re here to answer them at 866-893-5722. You can also email atcomments@kpcc.org .

We Look At Why Voter Turnout This Election Was So Low, And Ask Listeners Why They Sat This One Out

Los Angeles County has 400,000 ballots left to process, according to county registrar Dean Logan. The final results of races may be affected by the remaining ballots but voter turnout would still be dismal for Los Angeles. Turnout for a midterm primary typically isn’t going to be high, but with so many contests on the ballot, the lack of enthusiasm in the polls caught many off guard.

Today on AirTalk, we talk about this primary election’s low voter turnout with KPCC & LAist early childhood reporter Mariana Dale and Mindy Romero , founder and director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at USC. Did you not vote in this year’s primary election? If so, why? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us atcomments@kpcc.org .

The History Behind HOAs And The Powerful Role They Play In SoCal

If you live in a residential community or a condominium, there’s a good chance you’re part of a homeowners association or HOA. These associations help maintain certain concepts, structures and ordinances within the community. And they often come with homeowner fees and rules (potentially lots of rules). While forms of these covenants go way back, HOAs boomed in the 1960s , including here in Southern California. Today on AirTalk, Evan McKenzie , professor of political science and associated faculty of law at the University of Illinois at Chicago and author of “ Privatopia: Homeowner Associations and the Rise of Residential Private Government ,” joins to discuss the history behind HOAs and the powerful impacts they’ve had on SoCal and beyond, including discrimination, housing prices and more.

COVID-19 AMA: Vaccines For Kids Under 5, New Omicron Subvariants And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong , infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the UCSF Medical Center.

Topics today include:

Study shows Moderna's vaccine designed to fight Omicron produced a stronger immune response

California's COVID picture

Will the end of the school year help California get ahead of COVID-19?

The COVID death rate for white Americans has recently exceeded the rates for Black, Latino and Asian Americans

U.S. prepares to distribute COVID shots to children under 5

White House to shift funds from testing to buy more vaccines and treatments

Triple Play: Angels Manager Joe Maddon Strikes Out, Plus The Latest Dodger News

The Los Angeles Angels’ free fall from having one of the best records in the American League to a disastrous losing streak cost Joe Maddon his job Tuesday.

General manager Perry Minasian recommended making the move to owner Arte Moreno, then drove to Maddon’s house to give him the news. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the interim manager for the rest of the season. The Angels tied a club record with their 13th straight loss Tuesday night, falling 6-5 to the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings. The Angels — who are 27-30 — lost 13 straight during the 1988-89 seasons. The defeat surpasses the 1988 mark for longest single-season skid in club history. Today, we convene The Triple Play with Nick Roman , host of KPCC’s All Things Considered and A Martinez , host of NPR’s Morning Edition and the Up First podcast, to talk about the Angels, plus the latest Dodger news. If you have thoughts or questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

