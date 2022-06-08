Breaking Down CA’s Primary Results

Gov. Gavin Newsom breezed through the primary where he’ll face Republican State Sen. Brian Dahle in November. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass are headed for a run-off for Los Angeles Mayor. As of this morning, it appears former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna will face incumbent Alex Villanueva in the fall for one of the most powerful elected positions in the county, L.A. County sheriff. Plus, there are a number of U.S. congressional races to discuss and more.

Today on AirTalk, Larry breaks down the results so far with KPCC & LAist Civics and Democracy Correspondent Frank Stoltze , politics professor at Pomona College and commissioner on the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Sara Sadhwani , and Raphe Sonenshein , executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State L.A. Have questions for our guests? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Follow the latest results here at LAist.com

Reporter Roundup: Primary Results From SoCal To San Francisco

While L.A. County had its own major races, there were also many significant races around the state, including a well-publicized – and successful – effort to recall the progressive San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Today on AirTalk, we update you on the latest news surrounding the races in Orange and Riverside counties with Orange County Register reporter Tony Saavedra and Press Enterprise staff writer Jeff Horseman. We also take a look at other major races in California with LA times national political correspondent Melanie Mason and KQED producer Joe Rodriguez. KPCC & LAist Civics and Democracy Correspondent Frank Stoltze also sticks around for the conversation.

Airfares Are Sky High – Will They Ever Come Back Down?

Airline tickets are skyrocketing – just in time for summer travel. Fuel prices are up 150%, there are fewer flights to go around, and consumer demand hasn’t been this high for years . Events like weddings and graduations — which last summer might have been virtual or delayed — are back in-person, and many international markets like Japan and Australia have recently reopened. Meanwhile airlines are suffering from many of the same supply-chain issues and staffing shortages as other sectors of the economy. Today on AirTalk we speak with Leslie Josephs , airline reporter at CNBC, and Scott Keyes , founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, a website that tracks and publishes alerts for low-priced plane tickets, about high airfares and what that means for summer travel plans. If you have travel plans this summer, whether you already bought your ticket, or whether you’re on the fence because of the price, we want to hear from you! Give us a call at 866-893-5722.

