Primary Day 2022: What You Need To Know Before You Cast Your Ballot

After months of anticipation, it’s finally primary day in California. A slew of races are being decided around the state. In the city of Los Angeles, voters will get their first chance to weigh in on who should be the next mayor . There are also eight city council seats up for grabs and many other races from city attorney to school board . L.A. County voters will also decide on a couple seats on the Board of Supervisors and Sheriff . In Orange and Riverside Counties, voters are casting ballots for district attorney. There are also several key congressional races in Southern California’s purple districts. At the state level, Governor Gavin Newsom isn’t facing much of a challenge despite September’s recall attempt, but there are several interesting races, including those for controller and insurance commissioner . The top two finishers in these primary races will move on to the general election in November – unless a candidate can get more than 50% of the vote in this primary. However, turnout so far remains remarkably low .

Today on AirTalk, Larry gets an update on the voting underway with KPCC and LAist investigative reporter Elly Yu , Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan , Orange County Registrar of Voters Bob Page, and Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer.

Have Questions About What’s On Your Ballot? You’re Not Alone!

Does voting ever feel like cramming for a test? Ever get to the polls and feel like you didn’t finish your homework? That’s where the Voter Game Plan from LAist and KPCC comes in. Our team of producers and reporters have been working hard to make sure you have everything you need to get up to speed in the hours left before the polls close at 8pm. At LAist.com/VoterGamePlan you’ll find voter guides on each race, a spot to fill out a virtual ballot you can take with you to help complete your ballot whether you’re voting in person or voting by mail, and a place to review frequently asked questions from voters (and submit your own). We know you probably have questions, so today on Airtalk, Larry is joined by Ariel Zirulnick , KPCC and LAist senior editor for community engagement who walks us through what’s on your ballot and any last-minute questions you may have.

With One Month Left In Its Term, We Look At The Major Cases The Supreme Court Is Set To Rule On

The U.S. Supreme Court has 30 opinions remaining , and about as many days to push through them. This term has seen some of the most controversial cases in recent memory, from abortion to gun control to immigration. Many of the remaining decisions could dramatically change American life . These cases will be heard by a 6-3 conservative majority court, and come after an unprecedented leak of a draft opinion that would overturn many of the rights afforded by Roe v. Wade. Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Kimberly Robinson , Legal editor for Bloomberg. We’ll recall some of the major decisions the court already decided this term, and look ahead to the cases that remain. If you have any questions about the cases still on the docket, give us a call at 866-893-5722.

State Senate Considers Proposal To Buy Water Rights From California Farmers

After decades of fighting farmers in court over how much water they can take out of California’s rivers and streams, some state lawmakers want to try something different: use taxpayer money to buy out farmers.

A proposal in the state Senate would spend up to $1.5 billion to buy “senior water rights” that allow farmers to take as much water as needed from the state’s rivers and streams to grow their crops. If state officials owned those rights, they could leave the water in the rivers to benefit endangered species of salmon and other fish. California has been mired in drought for most of the last two decades, prompting intense scrutiny of the state’s complex water system and how it might be modified to ensure steady supplies during exceptionally dry periods — including a separate state proposal that would pay farmers to grow fewer crops to save water. Mike Wade, executive director of the California Farm Water Coalition , and John McManus, president of the Golden State Salmon Association, join Larry today to discuss the proposal. Do you have thoughts or questions? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press

AP Poll Finds Ideological Disconnect Between Lay Catholics And Bishops

A recent AP-Norc poll shows a clear gap between the prevalent views of American Catholics and some recent high-profile actions taken by the church’s leaders. Topics such as abortion rights and LGBTQ+ rights were such examples, with bishops taking a conservative approach and preferring to deny those who support both access to Communion.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss these poll results with Loyola Marymount theology professor Cecilia González-Andrieu and hear from listeners about their feelings on the ideological differences.

With files from the Associated Press