Insurrection Update: The January 6th Hearings Go Public This Week

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol will go public with its findings in a prime-time hearing Thursday . It’s the start of what lawmakers hope will be a high-profile airing of the causes and consequences of the domestic attack on the U.S. government. Lawmakers plan to hold a series of hearings in June that they promise will lay out, step-by-step, how former President Donald Trump and his allies worked feverishly to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, spreading lies about widespread voter fraud — widely debunked by judges and his own administration — that fueled a violent assault on the seat of democracy. The six hearings, set to begin June 9 and expected to last until late June, will be the first time the committee discloses “previously unseen material” about what it has discovered in the course of a sprawling 10-month investigation that has touched nearly every aspect of the insurrection.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by CNN reporters Marshall Cohen and Zachary Cohen , who covers national security, to discuss the upcoming findings from the committee investigating the January 6th insurrection.

The Summit Of The Americas Kicks Off In LA. What Are The Goals And Why Is The Guest List Controversial?

When leaders gather at the Summit of the Americas this week, the focus is likely to veer from policy issues — migration, climate change and galloping inflation — and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed Monday that he will not show up, dealing a blow to the event hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. López Obrador said it was concerns over the guest list that led him to skip. He wanted Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to be invited, but Washington did not want to include autocratic governments. Other leaders also have indicated they’ll stay away if not all are invited. Experts say the event could turn into an embarrassment for U.S. President Joe Biden. Even some progressive Democrats have criticized the administration for bowing to pressure from exiles in the swing state of Florida and barring communist Cuba, which attended the last two summits. Missy Ryan , reporter covering diplomacy and national security for the Washington Post, and Cynthia Arnson , distinguished fellow and former director of the Latin American Program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, join to discuss the goals of the summit. Do you have questions? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

LA Pride Returns This Weekend After A Two-Year Hiatus

Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles Pride returns to its in-person festivities on June 11, resulting in lots of excitement for LBGTQ+ Angelenos and their allies. And this year, the parade is relocating to Hollywood from its longtime home in West Hollywood.

Today on AirTalk we hear from listeners about their reactions to LA Pride being back and hear what plans are in store for the two-day event with Noah Gonzales , vice president of Christopher Street West, the nonprofit that runs LA Pride.

As The War In Ukraine Surpasses 100 Days, We Look At What’s Happening On The Ground And The Road Ahead

This weekend marked 100 days of warfare in Ukraine . Russia’s invasion has brought daily, gut-wrenching scenes: civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha, a blown-up theater in Mariupol, and chaos at train stations as Ukrainian citizens attempted to flee. Nobody really knows how many combatants or civilians have died, and claims of casualties by government officials — who may sometimes be exaggerating or lowballing their figures for public relations reasons — are all but impossible to verify. Meanwhile, Russia launched airstrikes on Kyiv on Sunday and assaults continued in the eastern industrial Donbas region. Military analysts say Russia appears to be trying to overrun the embattled region before the arrival of any U.S. weapons that may help turn the tide. Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Sudarsan Raghavan , correspondent at large for the Washington Post who just returned from Ukraine and Seth G. Jones - senior vice president and director of the international security program at the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

COVID-19 AMA: LA County Mask Mandate Could Return, Wasted Vaccines & More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Kimberly Shriner , director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

U.S. COVID cases may be 30 times higher than reported

With COVID-19 cases rising in Los Angeles, a mask mandate can be reinstated

Novavax vaccine could be on the horizon as new option for Americans

CDC data notes U.S. wasted over 82 million Covid vaccine doses from December 2020 to mid-May 2022

LA Times: California's latest COVID-19 surge may be slowing, early data suggest

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Has A New Director, The First Of Her Kind

On May 16th, planetary scientist Laurie Leshin officially became the new director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, making her the first female director to assume the role. She was appointed back in January and brings twenty years of scientific research and leadership to the role. “We have enormous opportunities ahead to leverage JPL’s global leadership in robotic space exploration to answer awe-inspiring scientific questions and improve life here on Earth. Leshin arrives at JPL after eight years as president of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. At a time when NASA has been vocal about their commitment to putting more women in space, but also how people, namely women, have opportunities to advance behind the scenes.