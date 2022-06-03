Hearing How SoCal School Faculty Are Managing Their Classrooms Following The Deadly Shooting In Uvalde

In the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, school faculty are grappling with lasting questions about school safety. In some cases that means having difficult conversations with young students and parents . Some educators and facult are seeing an increase in police presence in their schools. Today on AirTalk, we hear from Social Justice Humanitas Academy principal Jeff Austin y and licensed educational psychologist in Ventura County, Amy M. Smith, about how schools are responsding to the tragic shooting. If you are a teacher or faculty member at a school, we want to hear from you. What kinds of changes have you seen in the past week? What kinds of conversations have you been having? Give us a call at 866-893-5722.

Court Ruling Says DA Gascon Must Comply With 3-Strikes Law. State Constitution Says Otherwise. Why The Contradiction?

A California appellate court ruled this week that Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón must comply with the state’s three-strikes law , which adds prison time for people previously convicted of two or more felonies. The appellate ruling this week follows a preliminary injunction from 2021 that ruled Gascón can’t overlook the three-strikes law because it violates prosecutors’ rights. But under the state constitution and Supreme Court, district attorneys have sole authority to choose charges and punishments. The court acknowledged this, and according to the Pasadena Star-News , Gascón deemed that a win for his office. Confusing, right? Here to break down the ruling and what it actually means is Laurie Levenson , professor of criminal law at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and former federal prosecutor. Do you have questions? Call 866-893-5722.

As 100th Concert Season Kicks Off, Share Your Favorite Experience At The Iconic Hollywood Bowl

For one hundred years the Hollywood Bowl has been bringing a range of musical and artistic performances to Los Angeles. From Janis Joplin and the Beatles to Mamma Mia sing-a-longs, the iconic outdoor venue has brought in some of the biggest acts in the world, in music, film, theater, and everything in between. The Bowl’s centennial season kicks off this weekend. Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil perform with Gwen Stefani for the season’s opening act. Derek Traub , author of “Hollywood Bowl: The First 100 Years,” a 300-page coffee table-style book, including photos and notable historic moments at the venue, joins Larry to discuss the book and some of the most memorable moments of the Bowl’s history. We also want to hear your most memorable concert experience. Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org to share your stories.

FilmWeek: ‘Benediction,’ ‘Hustle,’ ‘Crimes Of The Future’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Peter Rainer review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

LA’s Latino International Film Festival Is On. We Look At The Highlights

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival has returned to Hollywood for another year of exhibitions from across the globe. Running from June 1 to June 5, the festival highlights films, shorts, and other video projects told from a latino perspective. Today on FilmWeek, Larry speaks with freelance film critic for the LA Times and The Wrap Carlos Aguilar about the festival, and hears about the films he’s particularly excited about being featured.