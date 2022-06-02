CA Reparations Task Force Releases First-Of-Its-Kind Report –We Dig Into The Details

California’s reparations task force Wednesday released its first report , detailing the history of systemic racial discrimination against African Americans on a state and national level, spanning from housing segregation to the prison industrial complex. The report also offers a first look at potential solutions which lawmakers could consider for redressing these issues, like business loans, housing grants, and economic protections. A second report will be sent to the state Legislature by July 2023.

Today on the program, we talk about details in the report with task force vice chair Amos C. Brown and member Don Tamaki .

With Less Than A Week To Go Before The June 7 Primary, We Get Caught Up On LA County’s Big Races

There are a number of prominent races to watch across L.A. County, including L.A. mayor, several city council positions, as well as county sheriff. Incumbent L.A. County Alex Villanueva is facing several challengers, including Karla Carranza, Robert Luna, Cecil Rhambo, Matt Rodriguez, April Saucedo Hood, Britta Steinbrenner, Eric Strong and Eli Vera. The sheriff’s race is notable, more so than in previous elections, because Villanueva has battled with the county’s board of supervisors. Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass are considered the front-runners in LA’s race for mayor , which replaces current mayor Eric Garcetti. City Councilman Kevin de León, Gina Viola, Craig Greiwe, Alex Gruenenfelder, John Jackson, Andrew Kim, Mel Wilson are also on the ballot. Joe Buscaino, Mike Feuer and Ramit Varma withdrew from the race but will still appear on the ballot. Fernando Guerra , professor of political science and Chicano/Latino studies and director of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University, and Rafe Sonenshein , executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State L.A., join Larry to discuss in the runup to primary day. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722.

KPCC and LAist have everything you need to know to get ready for the June 7 primary. At LAist.com/VoterGamePlan you’ll find voter guides with information on each major race in LA County and at the state level. There’s also a spot to review frequently asked questions from voters like you, as well as submit your own. Finally, you can fill out a virtual ballot, specific to your address, for a handy reference as you complete your official ballot.

Elon Musk Says Tesla Employees Aren’t As Productive When Working From Home. Is That True?

In leaked emails sent to Tesla executive staff, CEO Elon Musk said the electric automaker’s office workers must return to the office or leave the company. In a tweet , Musk said if the workers don’t like it, “they should pretend to work somewhere else.” Now that we’re in our third year of working from home, with many employers deciding to make the change permanent, we wanted to know: is it true that workers are less productive when their office is at home, versus when they’re in a physical office? Today on Airtalk, we’re exploring that question with TKTKTKTK and we also want to hear from you: If you’re an employer, have you found your employees’ productivity has increased or decreased while working from home? How has that influenced your decision whether to continue the practice? And if you’re an employee, where do you feel most productive and why? Or do you feel like working from home has made you more productive – at the expense of your home life? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

LA City Council Wants To Expand Anti-Camping Law, Banning Encampments Near Schools And Day Care Centers

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council backed a plan to expand the city's anti-camping law to include any area within 500 feet of a school or day care facility. The council voted 13-2 to have the city attorney prepare an amendment to the existing ordinance. The ordinance already restricts sleeping and encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycares but only after each individual location is approved for enforcement by the City Council. The homelessness crisis is a major issue for voters as we get closer to the June 7th Primary, and the approach the city council takes to this issue will have lasting impacts on the future of the city.

Today on Airtalk we’re speaking with Nithya Raman , Los Angeles city councilmember representing District 4, and Kevin de León , Los Angeles city councilmember representing District 14, which includes parts of Downtown and Northeast LA, about the anti-camping law and the potential implications of the amendment. If you have thoughts or questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

How To Deal With Difficult Customers

Have you noticed people around you seem a little easier to anger lately? The past two years of global pandemic also saw outbreaks of war, political polarization, and economic recession. Psychologists say the combined effect of all that instability has left us emotionally overburdened and that . Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Moriel Zelikowsky Ph.D. , assistant professor of neurobiology at University of Utah who studies isolation and its connections to violence and Grant Olsen, a writer who writes guides for businesses dealing with angry customers. And we want to hear from you! If you’re a local business owner or employee and you’ve noticed an increase in angry customers lately, give us a call and share your experience at 866-893-5722.

AirTalk Honors The Local Heroes Making A Difference Around Southern California

The news is a lot to handle right now, so on Airtalk, we’re setting aside time each week to talk about some of the positives, like all the good people doing great things across Southern California. We asked you to help us shine a spotlight on your local heroes, and we received a lot of great submissions. Today on AirTalk, we're speaking with Jonathan Fajardo, head of community, culture & programming for Compton Community Garden .

You can find more information on his organization here .

To help us shine a spotlight on your local hero, go to kpcc.org/airtalk. You’ll find a link right under our show description where you can nominate your local hero. And they could be interviewed here on AirTalk. We’re hoping to do one of these each week, and we can’t do it without your help.