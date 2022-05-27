Active Shooter Training: What Went Wrong, And How Can Parents Cope When Preparing For The Worst?

The deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has parents around the country wondering whether their schools are safe enough. Today on AirTalk, we’re talking with Sean Burke , President of the School Safety Advocacy Council, about what active shooter preparedness looks like, and why the plans in place at Robb Elementary didn’t work. We also discuss the powerlessness some parents may feel with Rebekah Tayebi, licensed clinical social worker specializing in work with children & families, and look at how parents can protect their own mental health as they try to offer stability for their kids. We want to hear from parents and teachers about how they feel about their school’s safety plans. We also want to hear families’ questions about how to cope with feelings of anxiety surrounding the shooting in Uvalde. Give us a call at 866-893-5722, or email us at ATcomments@kpcc.org

How Can Social Media Increase Anxiety Levels For Expecting Mothers?

We all know social media algorithms can affect the way people view themselves and the world around them. Facebook and YouTube algorithms are some of the most well known, but as TikTok grows, so is the influence of its algorithms. The social media platform has become a place where folks can learn and share in community. That can be an especially attractive feature for pregnant people, trying to navigate what could be a brand new, mysterious experience. But as a recent Los Angeles Times piece pointed out, TikTok’s algorithm can also push those same users toward detailed experiences of complications that can occur, from miscarriages and stillbirths, to defects and abnormalities.

Today on AirTalk, guest host Mariana Dale discusses how algorithms like TikTok’s can feed into expecting mothers’ paranoia, and the good and bad sides of using social media while pregnant with associate professor of psychology at USC Darby Saxbe and associate professor of emergency medicine & informatics at UC Irvine’s School of Medicine Sean Young .

In “Snooze” and “Human/Nature,” New Podcasts From LAist Studios Explore How We Connect

Ever put off something – big or small – that you just can’t seem to tackle? Or wonder how you’ll be able to cope with the stress of the pandemic, climate change, and more? Two new podcasts from LAist Studios could help. In “Snooze,” host and LAist Studios senior producer Megan Tan , the Snooze Squad, and celebrity guests help people conquer what they’ve been putting off, and in “Human/Nature,” host and nature expert Marcos Trinidad discovers how the plants and animals in L.A. can help us deal with our tech-obsessed culture. Today on Airtalk, guest host Mariana Dale speaks with Megan and Marcos about their new podcasts, the inspirations behind them, and what they hope we take away from listening.

FilmWeek: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie,’ ‘A Chiara,’ ‘Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko,’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Wade Major, and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.