Renewed Calls For Gun Control After Deadly Shooting At Uvalde School

Today on AirTalk we’re talking about what these changes could look like, and getting the latest on the shooting in Uvalde with St. John Barned-Smith , investigative reporter for the Houston Chronicle who has been covering the shooting, Anthony Rendon , assembly speaker representing California's 63rd Assembly District, Jacob Charles , lecturing fellow and executive director of the Center for Firearms Law at Duke University, Adam Winkler , professor of law at UCLA where he specializes in constitutional law, the Supreme Court and gun policy and Mark Follman , national affairs editor for Mother Jones and author of the new book “ Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America ” (Dey Street Books, 2022). Share your thoughts by emailing us at ATcomments@kpcc.org , or give us a call at 866-893-5722.

After a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Americans are asking themselves again– what can be done to stop, or at the very least limit, this loss of life? Texas Governor Greg Abbott, at a press conference yesterday, asked for prayers and blamed mental health for the massacre. Alternatively in California, governor Gavin Newsom discussed the new set of laws that state legislators are pushing in an effort to curb gun violence.

As We Look Ahead To The June Primary, We Focus On The Issues On The Minds of Southern Californians. Today We Discuss Special Education

The June primary is less than two weeks from today. Here at KPCC and LAist, we’re shifting the focus of our political coverage away from politicians and toward voters. To that end, we asked listeners and readers to tell us what’s important to you this election season, and the questions and comments we received fell largely into four key topics, what we’re calling “destiny issues”: housing and homelessness, systemic racism, equitable economies, and education. Here on AirTalk, we’ve spent the month of May drilling down on each of those four topics. Today our coverage centers on special education throughout Los Angeles and Southern California with Nasser Cortez , assistant professor at the USC Rossier School of Education with a focus on special education and Valerie Vanaman , an attorney specializing in special education law and partner at Vanaman German LLP .

Less Than Two Weeks To Go Until The June 7 Primary. We Answer Your Questions About What’s On Your Ballot

Does voting ever feel like cramming for a test? Ever get to the polls and feel like you didn’t finish your homework? That’s where the Voter Game Plan from LAist and KPCC comes in. Our team of producers and reporters have been working hard to make sure you have everything you need to get up to speed before the June 7 Primary . At LAist.com/VoterGamePlan you’ll find voter guides on each race, a spot to fill out a virtual ballot you can take with you to help complete your ballot whether you’re voting in person or voting by mail, and a place to review frequently asked questions from voters (and submit your own). We know you probably have questions, so today on Airtalk, Larry is joined by LAist engagement producer Brianna Lee , who focuses on civics and democracy, who walks us through what’s on your ballot. Do you have questions about how to vote, where to vote, or other issues with the primary? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

AirTalk Honors The Local Heroes Making A Difference Around Southern California

The news is a lot to handle right now, so on Airtalk, we’re setting aside time each week to talk about some of the positives, like all the good people doing great things across Southern California. We asked you to help us shine a spotlight on your local heroes, and we received a lot of great submissions. Today on AirTalk, we're speaking with Camile Lewis, member of the COVID Response Team for The Sidewalk Project, a Los Angeles-based harm reduction organization she helped found.

To help us shine a spotlight on your local hero, go to kpcc.org/airtalk.