'Complete evil': Texas gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers

An official says an 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas barricaded himself inside a classroom, “shooting anyone that was in his way." Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told NBC’s “Today” that police and others responding to Tuesday’s attack broke windows at the school in an effort to allow students and teachers inside to escape. Olivarez told CNN that all victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School. Eventually law enforcement officers broke into the classroom and killed the shooter. Investigators did not immediately disclose a motive, but said the gunman lived in Uvalde, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio. According to state senators briefed by law enforcement, he legally bought two AR-style rifles just days before the attack, soon after his 18th birthday. The attack in the predominantly Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut in December 2012.

News of the shooting, the video of devastated parents, the images of young lives taken senselessly is too much for a lot of us to process. Parents around the country had to drop their kids off at school or see them off to the bus this morning, with news of what happened in the back of their heads. Children who are hearing the news have questions, and parents will struggle with what to say. Today on Airtalk, we’re discussing the tragedy in Texas and the mental health toll it takes on all of us with Julián Aguilar , digital breaking news reporter and producer for The Texas Newsroom, a collaboration of public radio stations in Texas and NPR, John Woodrow Cox , Washington Post enterprise reporter and author of the book “Children Under Fire: An American Crisis” (Harper Collins, 2021), Lourdes Estrada , licensed marriage & family therapist and CEO of New Hope Family Counseling Center in Downey

With files from the Associated Press

Less Than Two Weeks To Go Until The June 7 Primary. We Answer Your Questions About What’s On Your Ballot

Does voting ever feel like cramming for a test? Ever get to the polls and feel like you didn’t finish your homework? That’s where the Voter Game Plan from LAist and KPCC comes in. Our team of producers and reporters have been working hard to make sure you have everything you need to get up to speed before the June 7 Primary . At LAist.com/VoterGamePlan you’ll find voter guides on each race, a spot to fill out a virtual ballot you can take with you to help complete your ballot whether you’re voting in person or voting by mail, and a place to review frequently asked questions from voters (and submit your own). We know you probably have questions, so today on Airtalk, Larry is joined by LAist engagement producer Brianna Lee , who focuses on civics and democracy, who walks us through what’s on your ballot. Do you have questions about how to vote, where to vote, or other issues with the primary? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Anaheim City Council Votes To Void Angel Stadium Deal

The Anaheim City Council unanimously voted late Tuesday night to void the $325 million sale of Angel Stadium to team owner Arte Moreno’s company. “The minimum we can do tonight is withdraw from the deal … because this deal is the fruit of a poisoned tree,” said City Council member Jose Moreno, who made the motion to void the sale. The vote happened just before 11 p.m. after hours of public comment and discussion. Dozens of residents spoke vehemently against the deal, and many called for election finance reform. Anaheim's Mayor Harry Sidhu submitted his resignation Monday after it was divulged that he is the subject of an FBI corruption probe. The investigation became known through an FBI affidavit filed May 16 in Orange County Superior Court. Today on Airtalk, we explore the vote, look at what’s next for the deal, and explore the issues facing the city of Anaheim amid a corruption probe with Alicia Robinson , Orange County Register reporter covering cities and local government who was at the meeting last night.

With files from LAist