Could California Soon See Mandatory Water Cuts?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened Monday to impose mandatory water restrictions if residents don’t use less on their own as a drought drags on and the hotter summer months approach.

Newsom raised that possibility in a meeting with representatives from major water agencies, including those that supply Los Angeles, San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area, his office said in a press release. The Democratic governor has avoided issuing sweeping, mandatory cuts in water use and instead favored an approach that gives local water agencies power to set rules for water use in the cities and towns they supply. January through March typically is when most of California’s annual rain and snow falls, but this year those months were the driest in at least a century. Despite calls for conservation, the state’s water use went up dramatically in March — 19% compared to the same month in 2020 — and now Newsom is considering changing his approach. Wade Crowfoot , secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency , Terrence McCarthy, manager of water resources policy for the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power , and Dave Eggerton , executive director of the Association of California Water Agencies , join to discuss. Do you have thoughts or questions? Call 866-893-5722.

In Many Ways, ADHD Is Still Misunderstood - But Doctors, Coaches, Advocates Are Changing That

There is a lot of misunderstanding around ADHD - attention deficit hyperactivity disorder - and around those who live with it. Society is quick to jump to characterizations of the disorder as simply a lack of focus, flakiness, or the inability to be on time. These descriptions often lead people, including those with ADHD, to wrongly assume that it’s “no big deal.” But the reality for those with the neurodevelopmental disorder may be different. Living with ADHD, especially when undiagnosed, can make it hard for many to function in their daily life. Simple tasks are not necessarily simple. The disorder has its roots in neurobiology and while there is no cure, there are a growing number of treatments available. The amount of resources and services available for children who are diagnosed with ADHD in school is also increasing. Still, scientists have found that the disorder is often under diagnosed…and over diagnosed. How is that possible?

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Maggie Sibley , clinical psychologist at Seattle Children’s Hospital and associate professor of psychiatry at University of Washington School of Medicine and René Brooks , mental health advocate, ADHD coach and creator of the blog Black Girl Lost Keys to discuss why ADHD still has a stigma, how it’s diagnosed, and what new and existing treatments are available.

As We Look Ahead To The June Primary, We Focus On The Issues On The Minds Of Southern Californians. Today We Zero In On Education

The June primary is just two weeks from today. Here at KPCC and LAist, we’re shifting the focus of our political coverage away from politicians and toward voters. To that end, we asked listeners and readers to tell us what’s important to you this election season, and the questions and comments we received fell largely into four key topics, what we’re calling “destiny issues”: housing and homelessness, systemic racism, equitable economies, and education. Here on AirTalk, we’ve spent the month of May drilling down on each of those four topics. Today our coverage centers on an examination of early childhood and K-12 education in Los Angeles with KPCC & LAist early childhood reporter Mariana Dale and Los Angeles Times education reporter Howard Blume . Tomorrow and Wednesday we’ll take a closer look at other aspects of the issue. What education issues are most important to you and how will that affect how you vote in June? What is the top education issue you’d like to hear your elected officials or candidates for office address this election cycle? Let us know by calling 866-893-5722 or emailing atcomments@kpcc.org .

Anaheim Mayor Resigns Amid Federal Corruption Probe Involving A Deal To Sell Angel Stadium

The mayor of Anaheim is resigning amid a swirling political scandal over the sale of Angel Stadium and its surrounding land to the baseball team.

Mayor Harry Sidhu is quitting his post effective Tuesday, his lawyer, Paul S. Meyer, said in a statement. Meyer said the stadium negotiations were lawful and that Sidhu didn’t ask for campaign contributions linked to the deal. The resignation comes a week after we learned Sidhu was being investigated by federal officials in connection to the stadium deal.

Since then, Sidhu’s colleagues on the city council have called for him to resign and raised questions about whether the stadium sale can move forward. The city council is expected to discuss the stadium plan at a meeting this evening.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Los Angeles Times sports business reporter Bill Shaikin, and Anaheim City Council Member Jose Moreno, to discuss the latest in this years-long saga.

