President Biden Says US Will Back Taiwan If China Intervenes. What Are The Implications?

President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, saying the burden to protect Taiwan is “even stronger’ after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of self-governing in decades.

The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty, instead maintaining a policy of “strategic ambiguity” about how far it would be willing to go if China invaded. The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which has governed U.S. relations with the island , does not require the U.S. to step in militarily to defend Taiwan if China invades, but makes it American policy to ensure Taiwan has the resources to defend itself and to prevent any unilateral change of status in Taiwan by Beijing. Post-doctoral research fellow at Harvard’s Fairbanks Center for Chinese Studies Lev Nachum , lecturer at Elliot School of International Affairs at George Washington John Tai , and political scientist at the RAND Corporation Raymond Kuo joins Larry to discuss what this means, how China could respond and more.

With files from the Associated Press

Obstacles Or Accommodations: How Do We Better Support Those Breastfeeding In The Workplace?

The shortage of baby formula in recent weeks has highlighted the many reasons parents stop breastfeeding and need formula for their infants. While many donor banks collect and distribute breast milk , a lot of parents end up feeling reliant on formula, especially after the mother returns to work. California in recent years passed one of the nation’s strongest laws outlining workplace requirements to support people who are breastfeeding or pumping at work, but many barriers still persist.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with Economy Reporter at The 19th News, Chabeli Carrazana for an update on the formula shortage, as well as Robbie Gonzalez-Dow , executive director of the California Breastfeeding Coalition and Liliuokalani Martin , an attorney with the Downtown LA Law Group , who has worked on cases of workplace discrimination about breastfeeding, to better understand how employers can support breastfeeding employees.

What You Should Know About The Dismal Stock Market

Last week shaped up to be a dismal one for the stock market with the S&P 500 entering what’s known as bear market territory. That means significant market selloff – 20%, in fact, since the start of the year . There are different factors at play, including high levels of uncertainty and rising inflation. Although this week has kicked off on a better note, there’s a somber mood among investors and analysts are worried about the outlook of a potential recession. Akane Otani , reporter for The Wall Street Journal covering the U.S. stock market and investing, and Delia Fernandez , fee-only certified financial planner and investment advisor with Fernandez Financial Advisory, LLC, join Larry to discuss the latest and what investors should be considering. Share your thoughts or questions by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

COVID-19 AMA: Boosters For Kids, California’s COVID Surge, Monkeypox, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong , infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the UCSF Medical Center.

Topics today include:

‘The Forgotten Revolutionary’ Unearths The Life & Death Of Up-And-Coming Chicano Activist Oscar Gomez

Oscar Gomez was a 21-year-old UC Davis student with a bright future before he tragically passed. The charismatic Chicano was the voice of his own radio show and preached for the self-determination of Latinos during the 90s, with those closest to him seeing him as a Cesar Chavez-type figure. KPCC & LAist reporter Adolfo Guzman-Lopez had seen this work firsthand–having run in the same circles as Gomez.

Today on AirTalk, we talk with KPCC & LAist’s Adolfo Guzman-Lopez about his connection to Oscar Gomez, his new podcast about the young activist’s life, and the answers he was able to find about Gomez’s untimely death.