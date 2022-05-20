Most California Lawmakers Support Providing Financial Relief As Gas Prices Soar, So Why Hasn’t That Happened?

With gas prices near record highs, California officials are stuck in a stalemate over how to provide Californians relief, despite overwhelming support from elected leaders to provide some sort of financial support. California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed in March a gas rebate for vehicle owners, but top Democrats worry that tying the financial support to car ownership would leave out a large swath of other drivers. Meanwhile Republicans and some Democrats say a suspension of the state gas tax is the way to go.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll hear from CapRadio’s Politics Reporter Nicole Nixon , about what’s holding up lawmakers in Sacramento, and when Californians could expect help paying for fuel. We also want to hear from you: How would you like to see lawmakers deliver relief for high prices? A suspension of the gas tax, direct payments to vehicle owners, direct payments to all taxpayers, or something else? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

The Pros And Cons Of Being Single V. Married When It Comes To Tax Policy

Culture has long incentivized coupling up, getting married or living with roommates. There are a number of costs per household as is detailed in this Vox piece from Anne Helen Petersen, and that is obviously exacerbated if you’re taking it on solo for any number of reasons. But how does our tax system play into this and how are single people impacted compared to those who get married? It’s complicated. Today on the show, we’re focused on equitable economies and the disparities within our tax system that impact married and single people differently. Eugene Steuerle , co-founder of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, joins to help break it down. We want to hear how this impacts your life. Are you single? Do you feel policies disproportionately impact you when you’re doing taxes, buying a house, paying rent and more? Or are you married and feel you’ve faced a tax penalty as a result? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

As School Field Trips Slowly Return After Remote Learning, Nostalgia Kicks In

After months of remote learning, many schools have cautiously returned to planning in-person field trips for students, taking b uses of curious, young children to local zoos , state parks or science museums. Some studies have shown that children who experience certain field trips, like those focused on art or science, have better test scores or show socio-emotional growth, but still many think it’s hard to accurately measure the true impact of outside-the-classroom exploration.

Today on AirTalk, we want to hear from you – what you remember from your own school field trips? Does one trip stand out? Did it affect your life in an important way? Or what about experiencing field trips as a chaperone or teacher: how have you seen field trips impact children? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

FilmWeek: ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era,’ ‘Men,’ ‘Emergency’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview With Alex Garland, Who Wrote And Directed The New Feature ‘MEN’

The films include drama romance "Downton Abbey: A New Era," directed by Simon Curtis and written by Julian Fellowes, the new horror film "MEN," starring Jessie Buckley who plays a young woman who takes a solo vacation following the death of her estranged husband, and the comedy drama “Emergency” from director Carey Williams. Plus, our John Horn interviews Alex Garland, who directed the film “Ex-Machina,” about his newest film “MEN,” which he wrote and directed.