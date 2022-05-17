California Has Historic Budget Surplus–How Will It Be Spent?

​​Church Shooting In Laguna Woods Linked To Taiwanese Hatred, Gunman’s Anger Over Tensions With China

The 68-year-old suspect in the mass shooting attack on a Taiwanese American congregation in south Orange County harbored hate against Taiwanese people, according to authorities. David Chou “was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan” and had left notes in his car that indicated “his real hatred of the Taiwanese people,” according to Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes. The FBI, meanwhile, announced it had enough evidence to open a federal hate crime investigation to determine what charges could be brought against the suspected gunman. Sunday’s attack killed 52-year-old Dr. John Cheng who witnesses said acted heroically – and wounded five others. For Taiwan — and its diaspora — political tensions with China have loomed for decades. But with the shooting investigation pending and important details about the suspect’s motives and background still missing, Taiwan-China watchers warned against extrapolating a political narrative from a single tragedy.

Today on AirTalk we speak with KPCC & LAist Asian American Communities Reporter Josie Huang , director of USC's US-China Institute Clayton Dube , and Yorba Linda Councilmember Peggy Huang , her parents are members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, about the impact of this tragedy on the local Laguna Woods community and shed insight into the complex political history between China and Taiwan.

Soaring Temperatures And Drought Conditions Are A Problem For California’s Electrical Grid

As temperatures soar and drought conditions worsen across the state, California’s energy experts worry about what’s in store for the state's power grid this summer. The California Public Utilities Commission and the state’s Energy Commission issued a report on Friday, May 6th, in which they predicted that the state will have 1,700 fewer megawatts of power during the hottest months of the summer than it normally has. The deficit could grow to as much as 5,000 megawatts if the grid faces more challenges while trying to meet soaring demands. In August 2020, amid conditions of extreme heat, the state ordered utility operators to temporarily cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers. Experts warn that we’re likely to be in a similar situation this summer.

Today on AirTalk, we're joined by LA Times reporter Sammy Roth and Elliot Mainzer , president and CEO of the California Independent System Operator (ISO), to talk about the state of California's electrical grid and what we can expect as we enter the year's hottest months.

California Has Historic Budget Surplus–How Will It Be Spent?

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently released a revision to his budget proposal, including a nearly $100 billion surplus, the largest in state history. The Governor said he plans to spend most of that on one-time state projects.

The surplus was a result of the state's capital gains tax, and its source has raised questions about whether this level of a budget surplus could continue in the future. Today on AirTalk, we answer that question and discuss the state's budget with CalMatters state politics reporter Ben Christopher and Brian Uhler , deputy legislative analyst for the state's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office, which just released its report on the Governor's plan.

As We Look Ahead To The June Primary, We Focus On The Issues On The Minds of Southern Californians. Today We Discuss Equitable Economies

The June primary is coming up and many people have already received their mail-in ballots at home. Here at KPCC and LAist, we’re shifting the focus of our political coverage away from politicians and toward voters. To that end, we asked listeners and readers to tell us what’s important to you this election season, and the questions and comments we received fell largely into four key topics, what we’re calling “destiny issues”: housing and homelessness, systemic racism, equitable economies, and education. So here on AirTalk, we’re spending the month before the primary drilling down on each of those four areas.

Today on the show, Larry will speak with UCLA's Los Angeles Institute Director Zev Yaroslavsky , and Sarah Bohn , vice president of research at the Public Policy Institute of California about economic instability and the growing wealth gap in L.A. County and beyond. Tomorrow and Thursday we'll take a closer look at other aspects of these issues.

Our newsroom is getting you ready for the primary with our new " Voter Game Plan "... right now at LAist.com/votergameplan, you'll find interviews with four of the leading candidates for Los Angeles mayor, along with information on how to vote and the issues at stake.

COVID-19 AMA: FDA Clears Boosters For Kids 5-11, LA County Hospitalizations On The Rise And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Kimberly Shriner , director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

Topics today include:

State Attorney General Asks Court To Pause Angels Stadium Land Deal Amid Investigation Into Corruption Allegations

California Attorney General Rob Bonta asked an Orange County Superior Court to put a multi million dollar deal to sell the Angel Stadium property on hold. That's because Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu is being investigated for public corruption relating to the sale. The sale of the land has been fraught with controversy and lawsuits over the last couple of years. The state housing agency just last week asked Anaheim City Council members to shut down a revised development agreement , arguing that the revised plan cuts a significant number of affordable housing units. Officials allege Sidhu showed intent to solicit campaign contributions as an effort to finalize the deal, according to Bill Shaikin's report in the LA Times. Officials close to the case also say there's probable cause showing Sidhu may have shared confidential information regarding sale negotiations. Bill Shaikin , baseball reporter for the LA Times, joins Larry today to discuss the latest hurdle in the process to sell the property.

Elon Musk Looks To Gain Leverage In Twitter Deal–How Will It Affect The Likelihood Of A Sale?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can’t move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam. The push to gain leverage in purchasing the social media platform has raised questions about whether the deal will actually go through and what problems could arise for both Musk and Twitter if the deal falls apart.

Today on AirTalk, we get the latest on the Musk-Twitter deal with New York Times business & policy reporter Lauren Hirsch .

