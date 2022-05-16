Shooting at Laguna Woods Presbyterian Church Kills One, Wounds Four; Bystanders Took Down Gunman

A gunman on Sunday opened fire at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods where members of a Taiwanese congregation were attending a lunch banquet. The gunman shot five men, all Asian, killing one and wounding the other four. Officials said that members of the church, including the pastor , stepped in to stop the gunman, who was also Asian, halting what could have been an even worse tragedy. The shooting comes on the heels of increasing attacks during the pandemic on Asian Americans.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk to Los Angeles Times Reporter Anh Do, who covers Asian American communities and has been reporting from the scene of the shooting.

Following Shooting In Buffalo– How Is Racist Ideology Fueling Hate Crimes?

The suspected gunman in the Buffalo shooting allegedly drove 200 miles to specifically target a predominantly Black neighborhood, eventually killing 10 people inside a grocery store. Prior to the hate crime, the shooter released a 180-page document that detailed his motives, with reference to the Great Replacement Theory .

The theory claims that white Americans are losing their influence in society to immigrants of color. The hate-fueled idea has also broadened into a backlash toward people of color in the United States. Today on AirTalk we break down racist ideology fueling hate crimes with Brian Levin , director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism and professor of Criminal Justice at California State University, San Bernardino.

Astronomers Capture The First Image Of The Milky Way’s Huge Black Hole

Astronomers have long believed that nearly all galaxies, including our own, have giant black holes at their center, where light and matter cannot escape. Now, we have photographic proof. Last week, the researchers behind the Event Horizon Telescope project released a colorized image confirming Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. The black hole, known as Sagittarius A* , is precisely the size that Einstein’s equations dictate, about the size of the orbit of Mercury around our sun. Black holes gobble up galactic material and scientists had expected the Milky Way’s black hole to be violent, but astronomers on the Event Horizon team say this black hole is actually “eating very little” and isn’t as active as they thought. How did scientists make this discovery, and what does finding this black hole do for our understanding of the universe and our place in it?

Today on AirTalk, Larry talks about the discovery with Sheperd Doeleman , astronomer at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and founding director of the Event Horizon Telescope and Katie Bouman , assistant professor of computing and mathematical sciences at Caltech. Have questions about the findings? Call us at 866-893-58722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Formula Shortage: When Will Things Get Back On Track? Plus Advice For Parents Who Are Impacted

There’s a nationwide baby formula shortage that’s putting parents and caregivers in a stressful situation. As of last week , more than 40 percent of the country’s formula was out of stock. According to the latest CDC data, nearly 20 percent of newborns are at least supplemented with infant formula to some capacity.

The shortage is being traced back to a factory shutdown that produces various formula brands in the U.S., according to Vox . The Biden administration has announced efforts to improve the shortage, including speeding up production and making it easier to import the goods. So when will things get back on track? And what should parents know in the meantime? Sonja Sharp , LA Times reporter who’s been writing about the shortage, and Dr. Kara Calkins , associate professor of pediatrics at UCLA who specializes in newborn care, join Larry to discuss. We also want to hear from you. Are you being impacted by the shortage? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

COVID-19 AMA: U.S. Surpasses One Million COVID-19 Deaths, Local Officials Weigh Return To Mask Mandates, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Sam Torbati , co-chair of the department of emergency medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Topics today include:

