California Coastal Commission Unanimously Rejects Poseidon’s Proposal For Desalination Plant

A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.

The state’s Coastal Commission voted unanimously to deny a permit for Poseidon Water to build a plant to produce 50 million gallons of water a day in Huntington Beach. It was considered a crucial decision on the future of the plant after years of other hearings and delays. The proposal was supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom but faced ardent opposition from environmentalists.

Today on AirTalk, guest host Austin Cross talks about California's Coastal Commission vote with Erin Stone , KPCC/LAist climate emergency reporter, who's been following the story.

UCLA Launches New Hip Hop Initiative

UCLA is out to become the world's "leading center for hip-hop studies.” The university has launched a Hip Hop Initiative in its Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies that will include a book series, community engagement programs and postdoctoral fellowships. Rapper Chuck D, a co-founder of the seminal 1980’s socially conscious rap group Public Enemy, is the program's first artist-in-residence. He will participate in a series of on-campus events. Anthropology professor H. Samy Alim is spearheading the initiative, and said that the program will invite an examination not just of the music but of the culture that birthed it.

Today on AirTalk, guest host Austin Cross speaks with UCLA anthropology professor and director of the new Hip Hop Initiative H. Samy Alim and legendary Public Enemy frontman and the program’s first artist-in-residence Chuck D about the vision for the program and the lasting impact of hip hop.

FilmWeek: ‘Operation Mincemeat,’ ‘Montana Story,’ ‘Mau’ And More

Guest host John Horn and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Joe Morton On Returning To The Stage In ‘King Lear’ And John Gould Rubin On Directing

Some five years ago, actor Joe Morton wasn’t working on a new TV series or movie. He was onstage at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Morton was playing the ground-breaking comic, writer and civil rights activist Dick Gregory in a one-person show called “Turn Me Loose.” Morton is back at the Wallis, but this play is perhaps a bit better known. The “Scandal” and “Brother from Another Planet” star is performing the title role in Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” The play is directed by John Gould Rubin, Morton’s collaborator on “Turn Me Loose.” It opens at the Wallis this weekend and runs through June 5th. Last weekend, the Wallis and KPCC hosted a donor event around the “King Lear” production, which is set a few decades in the future and is tied to climate change. KPCC’s John Horn spoke with Morton and Gould. The show opens this weekend and runs through June 5th.