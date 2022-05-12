Senate Bill To Codify Roe Blocked–What Does The Future Of Reproductive Rights Look Like?

Senate Democrats’ attempt to cement abortion protections into federal law was blocked Wednesday , with all Republicans plus West Virginia senator Joe Manchin voting against the Women’s Health Protection Act . With a push on both the state and federal levels to respond to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, what should we expect for the future of reproductive rights laws? Experts have stressed that the overturning of the longstanding court ruling could affect not only abortions but also reproductive health care . Today on AirTalk, guest host Austin Cross discusses the future of reproductive rights with Rachel Roubein , Washington Post national health-care reporter and author of The Health 202 newsletter and Jennifer Chou , staff attorney for ACLU of Northern California.

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photojournalist Marcus Yam On His Work

The winners and finalists of the 2022 Pulitzer Prizes were announced this week, and the winner for Breaking News Photography was Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent and photojournalist Marcus Yam for his pictures taken in the days during and after the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan to the Taliban. The Pulitzer committee cited Yam’s “raw and urgent images of the U.S. departure from Afghanistan that capture the human cost of the historic change in the country.” Today on AirTalk, guest host Austin Cross speaks with Yam about his work, what he witnessed in Afghanistan and now in his coverage of the war in Ukraine, and his path to photojournalism.

Did You Change Careers Midlife? What Were The Challenges And How’d You Work Through Them?

The idea of making a major career switch in the middle of your life can be daunting. What’s stopping you? Maybe you’re successful at what you currently do, maybe you’re worried about money or maybe you simply just feel too old. NFL star Tom Brady announced that after he hangs up his jersey for good he’ll become a broadcast analyst for Fox. Although Tom Brady is arguably the best in his field (and literally on the field), current analysts warn that the shift in careers will have its challenges. That goes for anyone making a career switch later in life, often known as an encore career. But some experts say a midlife career switch can be good for your overall well being. Pat Pattison , career and transition Coach, based in Los Angeles and author of “ Creative You Turn: 9 Steps to Your New Creative Life & Career ,” joins guest host Austin Cross to discuss encore careers. We also want to hear from you! Did you switch careers later in life? What were the challenges and how’d you work through them? How did the change impact your life and well being? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Understanding and Redressing Decades of Injustice Inflicted on Black Land Owners and Residents

The June primary is about four weeks, and mail-in ballots have started arriving at homes. Here at KPCC and LAist, we’re shifting the focus of our political coverage away from politicians and toward voters. To that end, we asked all you KPCC listeners and LAist readers to tell us what’s important to you this election season, and the questions and comments we received fell largely into four key topics, what we’re calling “destiny issues”: housing and homelessness, systemic racism, equitable economies, and education. So here on AirTalk, we’re spending the month before the primary drilling down on each of those four areas.

This week we’re focusing on systemic racism. Tuesday, we heard from our reporters about how systemic racism factored into the pandemic response and violence against Asian Americans in Southern California. Yesterday, we discussed how systemic racism factors into some of our laws. Today, guest host Austin Cross is joined by UCLA urban cultural historian Eric Avila and Kavon Ward , the CEO and Founder of Where is My Land? , which works to reclaim Black families’ stolen land, to better understand the policies and practices that for decades discriminated against primarily Black residents and landowners, and the lasting effects that can have on generational wealth.

KPCC & LAist Get You Ready For The June Primary With Voter Game Plan

You should be getting your ballot for the June primary soon – if you haven’t already gotten it. There’s a lot on it, and it might seem like a lot of homework. That’s why KPCC and LAist have once again put together a Voter Game Plan – a guide to help you make important decisions --- and even to track your ballot.Today on AirTalk, guest host Austin Cross breaks down what you need to know with KPCC and LAist Civics and Democracy Correspondent Frank Stoltze. Have questions about the primary? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

You can find the LAist Voter Game Plan here .

AirTalk Honors The Local Heroes Making A Difference Around Southern California

The news is a lot to handle right now, so on Airtalk, we’re setting aside time each week to talk about some of the positives, like all the good people doing great things across Southern California. We asked you to help us shine a spotlight on your local heroes, and we received a lot of great submissions. Today on AirTalk, we're speaking with Roosevelt “Rose” Brown, a footwear and product designer who runs the Designing Dreams Initiative, which offers hands-on design workshops at local schools for young students.

To help us shine a spotlight on your local hero, go to kpcc.org/airtalk. You’ll find a link right under our show description where you can nominate your local hero. And they could be interviewed here on AirTalk. We’re hoping to do one of these each week, and we can’t do it without your help.