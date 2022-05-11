LADWP Restricts Outdoor Water To Twice-A-Week, How Should Angelenos Prepare?

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced Tuesday that its consumers would need to limit their outdoor watering to twice a week in an effort to manage California’s historic drought. For many Californians, the drought’s urgency has not yet settled in. New data from the State Water Resources Board showed Californians' water usage was up in the month of March– the most water usage we’ve seen since 2015 .

Today on AirTalk we talk to LADWP senior assistant general manager of its water system Anselmo Collins about their restrictions and also better understand how to manage your garden at this time with California Native Plant Society horticulture outreach manager Ann-Marie Benz.

If you’re an LADWP customer and would like more resources, click here to know your watering days and here for rebate programs they offer for water-efficient tech.

The Pandemic Made The Gender Divide In Household Labor Worse. Now Where Do Things Stand?

It’s no surprise that women often take on more of the housework. The gender divide was often said to be getting smaller, but the pandemic quickly shined a light on the realities for women. More chores, more childcare and more maintaining family schedules. And all those duties often fall on top of an already busy professional work life. And researchers say women, working mothers, low-wage workers, and people of color are hit the hardest . There’s a clear divide in the actual labor, but there’s also a divide in how we look at who’s doing the work. For example, Jeanne Sager wrote a piece in the Huffington Post titled “ I'm Not 'Lucky' Because My Husband Cooks And Cleans ” where she explains the shock and awe responses she receives when people learn her partner does household labor.

Lauren Hoffman , associate director of Women’s Economic Security with the Women’s Initiative at the Center for American Progress, joins to discuss the trends we’re seeing. But we also want to hear from listeners! What gender disparities have you noticed in your household? Did the pandemic impact household responsibilities and where do things stand now? How have you coped in balancing housework? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

How Fines And Fees in The California Justice System Contribute to Structural Racism

Mail-in ballots for the June primary started arriving at homes this week. Here at KPCC and LAist, we're shifting the focus of our political coverage away from politicians and toward voters. To that end, we asked listeners and readers to tell us what’s important to you this election season, and the questions and comments we received fell largely into four key topics, what we’re calling “destiny issues”: housing and homelessness, systemic racism, equitable economies, and education. So here on AirTalk, we’re going to spend the next month drilling down on each of those four topics. This week, we’re focusing on systemic racism. Yesterday, we heard from KPCC & LAist reporters Josie Huang and Jackie Fortier , along with Kamilah V. Moore , chair of California’s Reparations Task Force, about how many facets of our society – whether it’s housing, public health or criminal justice – are set up in ways that more negatively affect communities of color.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll look at how some of our state laws create hurdles that disproportionately fall on Black and brown people, intentional or not. Low-level misdemeanor offenses and traffic citations may often seem like minor infractions, but experts say people without the right resources can often find themselves facing enormous fines and fees imposed by the court system. We’re joined today by Rio Scharf <SHarf> (he/they), an Equal Justice Works Fellow for the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, and UCLA Law Professor Beth Colgan to discuss the impact of these fines and fees, as well as a proposal from state leaders to reduce such fines for traffic citations.

As part of KPCC/LAist’s Voter Game Plan, we’re introducing you to the candidates for L.A. Mayor and Los Angeles County Supervisor (District 3). You can watch archived conversations and find information on upcoming interviews here .

COVID-19 AMA: Cases Rise In The Bay Area, How To Treat Long COVID, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, guest host Austin Cross speaks with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong , infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the UCSF Medical Center.

Topics today include:

Bay Area experiencing its worst rise in cases since the Delta wave

since the Delta wave Workplaces and schools in L.A. County are seeing an increase in coronavirus cases

in coronavirus cases CDC director tells KPCC’s senior health reporter Jackie Fortier that community ties are key to more vaccinations

KPCC’s senior health reporter Jackie Fortier that community ties are key to more vaccinations CNN: A growing share of COVID-19 deaths are among vaccinated people, but booster shots substantially lower the risk

are among vaccinated people, but booster shots substantially lower the risk Could Paxlovid work to treat Long COVID?

Long COVID? What we can learn from people who never got COVID

COVID Does mass testing work to contain infections ?

The iPod Changed The Game For Music Lovers. Now It’s Time To Say Goodbye As Apple Phases Out Production