Research Team At Harvard Finds Remote, Hybrid Learning Was A Main Factor In Student Achievement Gaps During Pandemic

Exactly how well did remote learning work when schools were shut down during the pandemic? A new report from Harvard's Center for Education Policy Research (CEPR) used results from MAP, a math and reading proficiency test that millions of U.S. kids take each year in school, to track exactly how far behind students fell from an achievement standpoint when having to learn in remote or hybrid remote/in-person environments.

Today on AirTalk, Harvard CEPR Faculty Director Thomas Kane and UC Irvine Education Professor Adriana Villavicencio join Larry Mantle to talk about what the CEPR research team’s findings tell us about how remote and hybrid learning affected student achievement during the pandemic, the educational equity issues that remote and hybrid learning have further highlighted and how teachers and school districts need to adapt to help students close these gaps.

Meet The Candidates: We Recap Our One-On-One Interviews With The Candidates Running For LA County Sheriff

For the last two weeks here on AirTalk, we’ve brought you a series of one-on-one interviews with the candidates for L.A. County Sheriff. Eight of the nine candidates – including current L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva – sat down with us for live interviews.

With mail-in ballots for the June primary starting to arrive at homes, we thought it would be a good idea to recap what we heard from the candidates with KPCC and LAist Civics and Democracy correspondent Frank Stoltze , who has reported extensively on the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. We’ll get you up to speed on where the candidates stand on addressing crime, accountability and transparency, criminal justice reform, and more.

You can find all of our interviews with the sheriff’s candidates on kpcc.org/airtalk .

As Mother’s Day Nears–We Discuss How Folks Can Work Through Complicated Relationships Or Grieve The Loss Of Their Moms

A lot of people view Mother’s Day as a positive day, one where they can show appreciation for a loved one they grew up with—but others may see it as a bittersweet or even depressing day. Death or trauma can have many wondering how to actually go about spending the day and gain some peace of mind.

Today on AirTalk, we hear how listeners have managed with these kinds of motherly-related stressors and get their questions answered by Joanne Koegl , licensed marriage family therapist based in Pasadena.

FilmWeek: ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness,’ ‘Hit The Road,’ ‘Our Father’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Claudia Puig, Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Maggie Cohn And Antonio Campos: The Writers And Showrunners Discuss Their True Crime Drama Miniseries ‘The Staircase’

The new HBO miniseries “The Staircase” from writers Maggie Cohn and Antonio Campos is based on the 2004 true crime docuseries by the same name and created by Jean Xavier de Lestrade. KPCC’s John Horn interviews the pair on how they reinvisioned this unusual story, from the meaning behind a single glance to the broader overall themes.