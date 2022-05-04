Rep. Adam Schiff On Ukraine Visit, January 6 Committee, And Whether Congress Will Act On Abortion  

Dave Chappelle Attacked At Hollywood Bowl During ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ Performance

Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.

NBC News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday said the man was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it. LAPD media relations made no official announcement of an arrest in the hours after the attack. Chappelle was performing his standup routine at the amphitheater as part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival when the man rushed on stage and tackled him. Jamie Foxx was in the wings of the stage and Chappelle thanked him for responding to the attack. Chris Rock was there as well, and jokingly asked if the attacker was Will Smith. Today on AirTalk, we discuss what happened with Buzzfeed News reporter Brianna Sacks . Were you an attendee at the event? Tell us what the experience was like by calling 866-893-5722 or emailing atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press

Meet The Candidates: Matt Rodriguez Positions Himself As The “Rule Of Law” Candidate

Mail-in ballots for the June primary start going out to voters next week , and one of the most consequential races in Los Angeles County is the race for L.A. County Sheriff. The sheriff leads the largest sheriff’s agency in the world , with more than 10,000 sworn deputies and 8,000 civilian staff. Because this race has huge implications for law enforcement, public safety, and the communities of Los Angeles County, here on AirTalk, we’re bringing you a series of one-on-one interviews with the candidates for L.A. County Sheriff. Today we hear from retired L.A. Sheriff’s Capt. Matt Rodriguez. Rodriguez spent 25 years with the LASD. He became head of the Sheriff’s Transit Bureau, overseeing the policing of MTA rail and routes under the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Department. He retired in 2013 and then worked as Interim Chief of Police in the City of Santa Paula, Deputy Director of Transit Security for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, and Security Manager of the Metrolink Commuter Rail system.

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with candidate for L.A. County Sheriff Matt Rodriguez about his plans to lead the department.

Rep. Adam Schiff On Ukraine Visit, January 6 Committee, And Whether Congress Will Act On Abortion

Last weekend, Burbank Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff was part of a congressional delegation that traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and find out what help the country needs from the United States. President Biden has asked for a $33 billion aid package , which is waiting for approval from Congress. Meanwhile, Congressional Democrats are also weighing their options for a federal law to protect abortion rights after the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the justices have voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. And the House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is busy preparing for upcoming public hearings.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss it all with Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff , who was with Speaker Pelosi and the U.S. delegation that met with President Zelenskyy.

Gearing Up For The June Primary: We Answer Questions From Tenants And Landlords As They Seek Relief

Mail-in ballots for the June primary start arriving at homes next week. Here at KPCC and LAist, we’re shifting the focus of our political coverage away from politicians and toward voters. To that end, we asked listeners and readers to tell us what’s important to you this election season, and the questions and comments we received fell largely into four key topics, what we’re calling “destiny issues”: housing and homelessness, systemic racism, equitable economies, and education. So here on AirTalk, we’re going to spend the next month drilling down on each of those four topics. This week, we’re focusing on housing and homelessness. Yesterday , we heard from KPCC & LAist reporters Ethan Ward and Aaron Mendelson and today on AirTalk, we look at the looming end of California’s eviction moratorium and what it means for landlords and tenants. We’ll answer your questions with deputy director of the Housing Rights Center Javier Beltran and Daniel Yukelson, executive director of Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles .

Meet The Candidates: Personal Experiences With Immigration And Violent Crime Shape Sergeant’s Campaign

Mail-in ballots for the June primary start going out to voters next week , and one of the most consequential races in Los Angeles County is the race for L.A. County Sheriff. The sheriff leads the largest sheriff’s agency in the world , with more than 10,000 sworn deputies and 8,000 civilian staff. Because this race has huge implications for law enforcement, public safety, and the communities of Los Angeles County, here on AirTalk, we’re bringing you a series of one-on-one interviews with the candidates for L.A. County Sheriff. Today we hear from L.A. County Sheriff’s Sergeant Karla Carranza. Carranza’s family fled the war in El Salvador and won political asylum in the U.S. when Carranza was a little girl. She joined LASD in 2005, and her sister is also a sheriff’s deputy. In 2009 her youngest brother was shot and killed by rival gang members. As sheriff, Carranza says she would do more to help at-risk youth and young adults like her brother.

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with candidate for L.A. County Sheriff Karla Carranza about her plans to lead the department.

New State Program Offering Down Payment Assistance Highlights Challenges Of First Time Home Buyers In A Hot Housing Market

It’s not easy to buy a home in the current market, and with high prices not showing signs of declining and mortgage rates climbing , it doesn’t look like it’s going to get easier anytime soon. But a new state program called the Forgivable Equity Builder Loan aims to help first-time home buyers who make less than 80 percent of the average median income in their county of residence by allowing them to borrow 10 percent of the sales prices or appraised value of the home, whichever is less. That loan would be forgiven if the buyer stays in their home for at least five years. This program is just the newest of hundreds of down payment resource programs available throughout the state, but with so many different options and various eligibility requirements with each one, it can be a little overwhelming to try to make sense of it all while also navigating the complicated process of buying a home and applying for a mortgage.