SCOTUS Leak Suggests Roe v. Wade May Be Overturned

A draft opinion leaked to Politico and published last night suggests the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the draft was authentic in a statement this morning and noted an investigation into the source of the leak was underway. A ruling to overturn Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections.

Today on AirTalk, we look at the impact this likely decision will have across the nation with Florida State University law professor & author Mary Ziegler and Rachel Rebouché , law professor & interim dean of Temple University Beasley School of Law.

The Future Of Abortion Access And Reproductive Healthcare In California

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers quickly responded to leaked reports suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, the case that legalized abortion nationwide. They want to see permanent protections for abortion added to the state’s constitution. California leaders have said numerous times over the last year that they want the state to be a haven of sorts for abortion rights.

Today on Airtalk, we’ll speak with professor of law and faculty director at UCLA Cary Franklin and Jon Dunn , president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino counties, about the history of abortion rights in California and the actions the state may take if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

What Is The Future Of Abortion Pills If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned?

Over half of abortions in the United States, 54%, are done with pills, not surgeries. That is up from 44% in 2019. The use of abortion pills has been steadily rising since the FDA approved the use of mifepristone, the main drug used in medication abortions, in 2000. The pandemic further pushed this trend forward and prompted a rise in telemedicine appointments, which then led the FDA to allow abortion pills to be mailed so patients could skip in-person visits to get them. This change meant millions of women couldn ow access prescriptions via online consultations. It also led to stepped-up efforts by abortion opponents to seek additional restrictions on medication abortions through state legislatures. If the Supreme Court votes to overturn Roe v. Wade, what might this mean for access to abortion pills?

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive services at University of California, San Francisco Daniel Grossman and founder and medical director of Abortion on Demand Dr. Jamie Phifer to discuss the rise in telemedicine, current access to abortion pills, and what the future may look like for patients who seek them.

As We Look Ahead To The June Primary, We Focus On The Issues On The Minds Of Southern Californians. Today We Zero In On Housing And Homelessness

The June primary is five weeks from today, and mail-in ballots start arriving at homes next week. Here at KPCC and LAist, we’re shifting the focus of our political coverage away from politicians and toward voters. To that end, we asked listeners and readers to tell us what’s important to you this election season, and the questions and comments we received fell largely into four key topics, what we’re calling “destiny issues”: housing and homelessness, systemic racism, equitable economies, and education. So here on AirTalk, we’re going to spend the next month drilling down on each of those four topics. Today our coverage begins with an examination of the housing and homelessness crisis in Southern California with KPCC & LAist reporters Ethan Ward and Aaron Mendelson . Tomorrow and Wednesday we’ll take a closer look at other aspects of the issue.

Meet The Candidates: Britta Steinbrenner Seeks To Become LA County’s First Female Sheriff

Mail-in ballots for the June primary start going out to voters next week , and one of the most consequential races in Los Angeles County is the race for L.A. County Sheriff. The sheriff leads the largest sheriff’s agency in the world , with more than 10,000 sworn deputies and 8,000 civilian staff. Deputies patrol unincorporated areas of the county, along with highly populated areas like East L.A. and Altadena. Dozens of “contract” cities like Compton, West Hollywood, and Lancaster pay the sheriff’s department to patrol their streets. The sheriff also operates the county’s jail system (the largest in the country), and deputies patrol community colleges, county parks, and a quarter of Metro lines. The sheriff serves four-year terms, with no term limits. This year, incumbent Alex Villanueva is seeking another term against eight challengers.

Because this race has huge implications for law enforcement, public safety, and the communities of Los Angeles County, here on AirTalk, we’re bringing you a series of one-on-one interviews with the candidates for L.A. County Sheriff. Today we hear from recently retired LASD captain Britta Steinbrenner. Steinbrenner joined the department in 1986 and rose to the rank of Captain of the County Services Bureau, where she oversaw a 450-person staff who provide security and law enforcement services for six county hospitals, dozens of libraries and hundreds of county buildings. She helped establish the Community Partnerships Bureau, oversaw LASD’s Operations Center during the first months of the pandemic, and served as incident commander during 2020’s protests over the murder of George Floyd. Steinbrenner retired this spring to focus on her campaign.

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with candidate for L.A. County Sheriff Britta Steinbrenner about her plans to lead the department.

