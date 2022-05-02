California Has Zero-Carbon Emission Goals. How Will The Pending Closure Of The State’s Last Nuclear Plant Move Us Closer Or Further From Those Goals?

Late last week, Governor Gavin Newsom told the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board that the state may delay the closure of PG&E’s Diablo Canyon power plant in San Luis Obispo. The plant is currently scheduled to end operations by 2025. News of a possible extension was a surprise for both PG&E and the district’s congressman, Salud Carbajal, who said in a statement that he hopes his constituents will be included in any discussions about the plant’s future. The power plant is California’s largest electricity source. Critics of its closure say the power it provides is needed to remove our reliance on fossil fuels and avoid rolling blackouts in the future. The plant also provides high-paying jobs to about 1,500 people living in the area. But critics of nuclear energy point to disasters like Three Mile Island and Fukushima as examples of the dangers the plants may pose to locals, not to mention the many years it would take to decommission the plant.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by director of energy at The Breakthrough Institute, Jessica Lovering and Natural Resources Defense Council’s co-director of energy, Ralph Cavanagh to discuss the latest with the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, if the plant should close, and what it would mean for the state.

Statement from Rep. Salud Carbajal to KPCC: “The Congressman and his office were caught off guard by the Governor’s comments and the manner in which they learned about them. They are hopeful the Governor’s office will engage with them and other local stakeholders and provide more details.”

Shining A Light On Hidden Curriculum In Higher Education And Ways To Remove It From Obscurity

It’s no secret that both the process of applying to college and finding avenues to succeed once there are challenging. But for college students who are the first in their family to pursue higher education, or for students who come from traditionally underserved backgrounds, the biggest challenge can be knowing where to start, what questions to ask and what resources are available to you.

In the study of higher education, this phenomenon is referred to as “hidden curriculum,” which KPCC’s Jill Replogle describes in her recent LAist story as “the often unspoken, sometimes murky set of skills and expectations that are intrinsic to thriving in a college environment.” It’s a rule book that some prospective students have access to and others don’t, and this lack of access can deepen the education equality gap, as hidden curriculum is much more likely to impact students of color, or those who are the first in their family to attend college.

Today on AirTalk, KPCC/LAist College Pathways Reporter Jill Replogle and USCs’ Aireale Rodgers , a doctoral candidate studying equity in education, about what hidden curriculum is, the college students who are most likely to be victimized by it and how we can bring some of this hidden curricula into the light. And we want to hear from you -- if you have an experience navigating “hidden curriculum,” we want to hear about it! How did you learn these unspoken rules? Join the live conversation by calling us at 866-893-5722, or you can email us at atcomments@kpcc.org .

To read the full Hidden Curriculum series from Jill Replogle and to share your own experience with “hidden curriculum,” click here .

Breed Type Plays Less Of A Role In Dog Behavior And Patterns According To New Study

It’s often thought that pit bulls bite, golden retrievers fetch and beagles howl. While those stereotypes certainly ring true for some dogs within those breeds, it’s not always the case. In fact, according to a new study , type of breed plays less of a role in a dog’s behavior than you might think. Researchers surveyed the owners of thousands of dogs and analyzed DNA to determine whether physical traits and behaviors align with certain breeds. They found only about 9% of a dog’s behavior has to do with its breed. Today on AirTalk, Kathleen Morrill, a dog geneticist at the Broad Institute and UMass Chan Medical School, joins to discuss. We also want to hear about the dogs in your life? Has your furry companion broken the mold when it comes to the stereotypes of its breed? Tell us about it by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations Are Rising, Moderna Says Vaccines For Kids Under 6 Near Ready For Review And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong , infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the UCSF Medical Center.

Topics today include:

Meet The Candidates: Retired LASD Commander Eli Vera Wants To Restore Public Trust, Depoliticize Sheriff’s Office If Elected

Mail-in ballots for the June primary start going out to voters in one week , and one of the most consequential races in Los Angeles County is the race for L.A. County Sheriff. The sheriff leads the largest sheriff’s agency in the world , with more than 10,000 sworn deputies and 8,000 civilian staff. Deputies patrol unincorporated areas of the county, along with highly populated areas like East L.A. and Altadena. Dozens of “contract” cities like Compton, West Hollywood, and Lancaster pay the sheriff’s department to patrol their streets. The sheriff also operates the county’s jail system (the largest in the country), and deputies patrol community colleges, county parks, and a quarter of Metro lines. The sheriff serves four-year terms, with no term limits. This year, incumbent Alex Villanueva is seeking another term against eight challengers.

Because this race has huge implications for law enforcement, public safety, and the communities of Los Angeles County, here on AirTalk, we’re bringing you a series of one-on-one interviews with the candidates for L.A. County Sheriff. Today we hear from recently retired LASD commander Eli Vera. Vera joined the department in 1988 and worked in some of the toughest neighborhoods, including the Lynwood, Lennox, and Compton stations. He also worked on the Crime Impact Teams, targeting the most violent criminals, and led the Special Enforcement Bureau, the sheriff's equivalent of SWAT. In 2008 he became an executive aide to then-Sheriff Lee Baca. Current Sheriff Villanueva promoted him two ranks, from captain to chief, and assigned him to lead the high-profile Central Patrol Division. He also oversaw six of the busiest stations, including East L.A. and South L.A. In January 2021 he was reassigned to the Technology & Support Division, but in September of last year, Villaneuva demoted him from chief to commander. Vera recently retired to focus on his campaign.

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with candidate for L.A. County Sheriff Eli Vera .

You can read a profile of Eli Vera by KPCC and LAist Civics and Democracy Correspondent Frank Stoltze here .

NOTE: AirTalk has reached out to all nine candidates for L.A. County Sheriff for interviews. Tomorrow (Tuesday) you'll hear from recently retired LA Sheriff's Captain Britta Steinbrenner.

Southern California’s Coast Struggles To Gain Residents As Inland Areas Reap The Benefits Of Outward Migration

With housing costs and costs of living continuing to rise, we’re seeing significant out-migration from L.A. County to the Inland Empire. According to IRS data from 2018-19, Los Angeles County lost nearly 12,000 residents to Riverside County. But what’s causing this growing number of folks to move inland? One answer is job growth, the Riverside and San Bernardino counties have surpassed pre-pandemic numbers while Los Angeles has yet to recover.