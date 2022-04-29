Food Disparity in South LA Before And After The LA Uprising

It’s been 30 years since the LA Uprising — a chapter in our history that Angelenos will never forget. In the decades since, promises were made to Los Angeles residents to resolve issues in its working-class communities. South LA, which is home to one of LA’s largest Black and Latino neighborhoods, disproportionately lacks access to material resources, including healthy food. The Covid-19 pandemic took things from bad to worse.

Today on AirTalk, guest host Austin Cross speaks with USC Professor of Population and Public Heath Services Kayla de la Haye and Los Angeles Food Policy Council Executive Director Christine Tran about food insecurity in South Los Angeles, unkept promises made after the uprising, and the work happening to address the issue via non-profits.

Language And Media Coverage Has Evolved Since The LA Uprisings. Does It Matter?

Now, it’s the LA Uprising. But for years it was commonly known as the LA Riots. There’s a number of similar language evolutions when it comes to culture and race. Journalists are more conscious about word choices in their coverage than ever before. But does it really matter? A recent poll from Loyola Marymount University found L.A. residents are more pessimistic about race relations since the late 90s, which is when the survey was first conducted. Many believe the city is on the verge of more “riots or disturbances.” With this growing tension, how important is the language we use? Today, guest host Austin Cross talks with Darnell Hunt , professor of sociology and African American studies as well as dean of Social Sciences at UCLA and Brenda Stevenson , professor of history at UCLA and University of Oxford.

Parents Don’t Typically Apologize To Their Kids…Should They?

We live in a culture where parents are looked at as wiser, and therefore superior, to their smaller counterparts. They are the ones in charge, calling the shots, setting the rules and boundaries. But what happens when a parent errs? What happens when they, despite their best intentions, do wrong by their children? Is there a parent out there who hasn’t made a major flub at some point? Likely not. But do they apologize? That’s a whole other story, and one that’s being increasingly discussed in movies, articles, and likely in therapy sessions too. A recent article in Vox titled “Hollywood’s hot new trend: Parents who say they’re sorry” looks at how a handful of new movies have flipped a common script where children learn how much their parents have sacrificed for them and instead, put the onus on the parents to address the intergenerational trauma they may have unknowingly passed onto their children. About time right?

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by licensed marriage and family therapist and certified group psychotherapist, Charles Zeng and senior correspondent for Vox Emily St. James to discuss why parental apologies and the best way to go about them. Are you a parent who has attempted an apology to your child? Would you have a different relationship with a parent today if they had just apologized? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at ATcomments@kpcc.org.

FilmWeek: ‘The Survivor,’ ‘The Will To See,’ ‘Flint: Who Can You Trust?’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Wade Major review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Critic Reacts To Latest Film Featuring Bruce Willis Following Actor’s Aphasia Diagnosis And Retirement Announcement

The new film “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” is a sequel to an action film released last year. It’s the latest release featuring actor Bruce Willis, and it comes following his family’s announcement that he is retiring from acting due to cognitive health decline. The condition Willis has been diagnosed with is known as Aphasia. The Los Angeles Times released an in-depth report about Willis’ cognitive state on sets over the last couple years, which paints a disturbing picture of the actor’s time on recent sets. FilmWeek critic Wade Major talks with Larry about the latest release.

We talked about the announcement that Willis would retire due to his declining cognitive health on AirTalk. During that conversation, Larry spoke with an expert about Aphasia and how families can recognize the symptoms and potentially respond. You can listen to the segment here .

Are Theater Owners Feeling Optimistic About The Future? John Horn Reports From CinemaCon

CinemaCon is an annual convention in Las Vegas for movie theater owners. The pandemic forced its cancellation two years ago, and it had a fraction of its usual attendees last year. But this year’s edition was filled with thousands of exhibitors. Every studio screened clips (and sometimes entire movies) from their coming releases. The convention wrapped up Thursday night. Among those attending was KPCC’s John Horn. And he brought us this report from the convention.