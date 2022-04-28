What To Know About New Water Restrictions, Plus Tips On How To Make Your Yard Drought Tolerant

After the driest winter ever recorded, water officials say we don’t have enough water to meet summertime demand in L.A. and other southern California cities.

The climate crisis has worsened a three-year drought that’s left reservoirs at record-low levels. So Southern California water officials are taking what they say is an "unprecedented" step: declaring a water shortage emergency and restricting outdoor water use to just once a week, or requiring water agencies to use other strategies to save the same amount. This will apply in more than 80 cities in L.A., San Bernardino and Ventura counties, affecting six million people.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by the Los Angeles Times’ Ian James , who covers water and drought, and Evan Meyer, executive director of Theodore Payne Foundation , a nonprofit nursery in Sun Valley that specializes in California native plants and offers workshops and classes. Have questions about how to outfit your lawn with more native plants and drought tolerant landscaping? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from LAist

For plant information related to native plants, where you can search by zip code, visit Calscape. You can also explore Theodore Payne's nursery as well as available gardening classes, click here to visit their website. And if you need a spark of inspiration, click here for a native plant garden tour, courtesy of Theodore Payne!



Meet The Candidates: Cecil Rhambo Vows To Reduce Crime, Embrace Oversight If Elected L.A. County Sheriff

Mail-in ballots for the June primary start going out to voters in less than two weeks , and one of the most consequential races in Los Angeles County is the race for L.A. County Sheriff. The sheriff leads the largest sheriff’s agency in the world , with more than 10,000 sworn deputies and 8,000 civilian staff. Deputies patrol unincorporated areas of the county, along with highly populated areas like East L.A. and Altadena. Dozens of “contract” cities like Compton, West Hollywood, and Lancaster pay the sheriff’s department to patrol their streets. The sheriff also operates the county’s jail system (the largest in the country), and deputies patrol community colleges, county parks, and a quarter of Metro lines. The sheriff serves four-year terms, with no term limits. This year, incumbent Alex Villanueva is seeking another term against eight challengers.

Because this race has huge implications for law enforcement, public safety, and the communities of Los Angeles County, here on AirTalk, we’re bringing you a series of one-on-one interviews with the candidates for L.A. County Sheriff. Today we hear from LAX Police Chief Cecil Rhambo. Before becoming airport chief in 2019, Rhambo spent 33 years with the Sheriff's Department, and rose to the rank of assistant sheriff. After retiring from the department in 2014, Rhambo served as assistant city manager of Carson from 2014-17 and as city manager of Compton from 2017-19. If elected, Rhambo would become L.A.'s first Black and first Korean American sheriff.

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with candidate for L.A. County Sheriff Cecil Rhambo about his vision for the department.

You can read a profile of Cecil Rhambo by KPCC and LAist Civics and Democracy Correspondent Frank Stoltze here .

NOTE: AirTalk has reached out to all of the nine candidates for L.A. County Sheriff for interviews. These interviews will take place over the next two weeks, before mail-in ballots start arriving. On Monday, you'll hear from Sheriff's Chief Eli Vera.

What Impact Can Heated Parents Have In Youth Sports? We Discuss The Potential Impact

If you’ve played or seen youth sports at all, you understand that parents can get quite rowdy when at a game. These situations can also escalate to being more violent, an op-ed from the Los Angeles Times recently highlighted some of the attacks. Along with the attacks in the article, there was also one in Thousand Oaks , where a youth basketball coach choked a referee.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll discuss the physical and verbal altercations that occur in youth sports with Director of Coaching for California State Soccer Association – South Steve Hoffman and Carrie Hastings , licensed clinical and sport psychologist; she also is the mental health clinician for the Los Angeles Rams.

Behind Closed-Doors, President Biden May Be Considering Canceling Student Loan Debt

President Biden recently signaled in a closed-door meeting that he would consider canceling at least some student-loan debt. Between leaked conversations and repeated delays to the repayment schedule, some advocates say this is the closest he’s come to making that decision . But other experts say we shouldn’t hold our breath . Today on AirTalk we’re asking what would it actually look like if some or all student debt was canceled. We’re talking to Washington Post Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor and Stacey Tutt , a law professor and clinical partner at UC Irvine’s Student Loan Law Initiative about this game of will-he-won’t-he, and what will happen if he does. And we want to hear from you. If you have a large student loan and you’re wondering what this means for you, give us a call at 866-893-5722.

Masks Are Off, Live Performances Are Back – Has Anything Changed?

Last weekend, thousands of music and fashion fans flocked to the desert for the return of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The scene was a bit for a time warp; the crowd looked much like it did two years ago before the festival’s hiatus due to the pandemic. Hardly any face-masks could be spotted in a sea of thousands. On top of that, the festival did not require attendees to be tested, vaccinated, or as was obvious, wear masks. Health experts and some concert-goers voiced concerns about the lax rules. But musicians and their bands may have the most at stake. Not only have the suffered the financial setback from canceled performances during the pandemic, now they have to contend with the new dangers of touring as local governments continue to roll back Covid safety measures. Fans, on the other hand, don’t seem deterred. Live Nation, the world’s largest concert company, is predicting a year of record-breaking ticket sales.

Today on AirTalk, we are joined by LA Times music reporter August Brown to discuss how the live music industry has changed and where it’s headed.

With files from LAist.

The Largest Wildlife Crossing Breaks Ground…Over The 101 Freeway

Intentionally dropping tons upon tons of earth on top of one of the busiest freeways in the United States may seem unwise. But it will be necessary in order to complete the world’s largest wildlife crossing. The Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing will stretch 210 feet across eight lanes of the 101 freeway. Last Friday, Earth Day, the $90 million project broke ground in Agoura Hills. It's a ceremonial first step, but marks tangible for a project that has existed strictly in the abstract for years. Wildlife experts are hopeful that the crossing will help restitch an ecosystem that has largely been severed by the freeway, which is the most significant barrier between bobcats, coyotes, and mountain lions throughout the Santa Monica Mountains recreational area. The project, made possible by both private donations and private funds, will be the first wildlife crossing CalTrans has ever constructed.

Today on AirTalk we’re joined by Seth Riley , Wildlife Branch Chief at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area and adjunct professor at UCLA in ecology and evolutionary biology to discuss the latest developments of the wildlife crossing and how the experts hope it will be used.