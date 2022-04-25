SCOTUS Roundup: A Los Angeles Miranda Rights Case And Prayer In Public Schools 

Meet The Candidates: Eric Strong Promises To Root Out Deputy Gangs If Elected Next L.A. County Sheriff

Mail-in ballots start going out to voters two weeks from today for the June primary , and one of the most consequential races in Los Angeles County is the race for L.A. County Sheriff. The sheriff leads the largest sheriff’s agency in the world , with more than 10,000 sworn deputies and 8,000 civilian staff. Deputies patrol unincorporated areas of the county, along with highly populated areas like East L.A. and Altadena. Dozens of “contract” cities like Compton, West Hollywood, and Lancaster pay the sheriff’s department to patrol their streets. The sheriff also operates the county’s jail system (the largest in the country), and deputies patrol community colleges, county parks, and a quarter of Metro lines. The sheriff serves four-year terms, with no term limits. This year, incumbent Alex Villanueva is seeking another term against eight challengers. Because this race has huge implications for law enforcement, public safety, and the communities of Los Angeles County, today on AirTalk, we’re kicking off a series of one-on-one interviews with the candidates for L.A. County Sheriff. Our first guest is Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Strong, a nearly 30-year veteran of law enforcement, grew up in Carson, attended UCLA, and served as a U.S. Marine. He joined the Compton Police Department in 1993, where he was a member of the SWAT team, and became a sheriff’s deputy when the department absorbed the Compton force. Strong’s wife is also a sheriff’s lieutenant. Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with candidate for L.A. County Sheriff Eric Strong about his vision for the department, how he plans to root out deputy gangs, and creating trust in the department.

You can read a profile of Eric Strong by KPCC and LAist Civics and Democracy Correspondent Frank Stoltze here .

AirTalk has reached out to all of the nine candidates for L.A. County Sheriff for interviews. These interviews will take place over the next two weeks, before mail-in ballots start arriving. On Thursday you’ll hear from LAX police chief Cecil Rhambo.

OC Report: A Desalination Plant Is Stirring Up Controversy…Again

There are many proposed strategies to take on our state’s water crisis. Some of them stir up more controversy than others, like the proposal to build one of the country’s largest desalination plants in Huntington Beach to take water out of the Pacific Ocean and turn it into more drinking water for residents. The effort, led by Poseidon Water, has been around for decades , but on May 12th, the California Coastal Commission is set to review and vote on a coastal development permit to allow Poseidon’s plan to move forward. Coastal commission staff plan to release their recommendation to commissioners today. Opponents of the plant argue it will alter the coastal ecosystem and unnecessarily threaten thousands of species. Lobbyists also point to the inevitable hike in local water rates that they fear low-income residents wouldn’t be able to afford. But after some of the driest years on record and with water supplies dwindling, many, including Governor Gavin Newsom, are in favor of the plant, which Poseidon says will create up to 50 million gallons of drinking water per day. But do Orange County residents really need the water? Have past desalination efforts been successful? And if the Poseidon plant doesn’t pass, what are other viable options for the state’s water supply shortage?

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by senior vice president of Poseidon Water Sachin Chawla and general manager at Irvine Ranch Water District Paul Cook to discuss the latest developments with the desalination efforts in Orange County.

SCOTUS Roundup: A Los Angeles Miranda Rights Case And Prayer In Public Schools

It’s the week of arguments in the Supreme Court’s term, and this morning, the justices heard a closely-watched dispute about prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District involves a high school football coach in Washington State who prayed with players before and after games, including at midfield. He was eventually placed on administrative leave, and did not apply for a new contract with the school. Last week, the justices heard arguments in a case involving Miranda rights, out of Los Angeles County. Vega v. Tekoh involves LASD officer questioned a person without advising them of their Miranda rights.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss some of the big cases that have arguments this month with Washington Post SCOTUS reporter Robert Barnes and Pratheepan Gulasekaram , professor of law at Santa Clara Law.

COVID-19 AMA: Cases On The Rise, Thousands In L.A. Suffer From Long Covid, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Paul Adamson , infectious diseases physician and assistant clinical professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Topics today include:

The Latest On Talks Of Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter Plus What His (Unclear) Vision For The Platform