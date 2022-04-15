Mental Health Week: How The Pandemic Has Challenged And Changed Relationships Between Parents And Kids, And Tips For How To Navigate It

The pandemic has been uniquely stressful on parents, kids and the relationships they share. Research tells us that safe, responsive and nurturing connections between children and adults are key to development and can help ward off the negative impact of adversity. There are many kids who may need a clinical diagnosis and treatment because of things brought on by the pandemic and its many stressors, but these days pretty much any parent can probably speak to how the pandemic has challenged and changed their relationship with their child.

Today on AirTalk, guest host Mariana Dale hosts the final conversation in our weeklong series on mental health, focusing specifically on how the pandemic has affected parents, kids and the relationships they share. She’s joined by a panel of expert guests -- UCI Psychology Professor and Licensed Psychologist Jessica Borelli , Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Play Therapist Nakeya Fields , Latinx Parenting Founder Leslie Priscilla Arreola-Hillenbrand and University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley Psychology Professor and Licensed Psychologist Juventino Hernandez Rodriguez . And we want to hear from you -- if you’re a parent, how has the pandemic changed your relationship with your child? How have you navigated those changes between each other and within the family dynamic? What are some tips you’d share with other parents for navigating the challenges you faced? Join our live conversation or ask our experts questions by calling 866-893-5722 or by emailing us at atcomments@kpcc.org.

With guest host Mariana Dale

FilmWeek: ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ ‘Navalny,’ ‘Paris, 13th District’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Putin Adversary Russian Corruption And Disinformation Head On In Thriller Style Doc ‘Navalny’

The new film “Navalny,” a thriller style documentary from Director Daniel Roher, follows anti-Putin dissident Alexei Navalny as he works with a Bulgarian investigative journalist to identify the men who poisoned him in August 2020, nearly killing him.

The movie tracks Navalny as he pieces together not only how Putin tried to assassinate him but also how Russia’s own corruption becomes one of his best tools for Navalny to confront the people hired to do the job. Just as it is spreading lies and disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has denounced the documentary as fictional CIA propaganda. Navalny returned to Russia in early 2021 and was immediately jailed. The Kremlin recently gave Navalny a nine-year sentence for embezzlement. The film is rated R. It’s on CNN and CNN+ starting April 24.