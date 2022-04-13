Mental Health Week: Magnetic Stimulation, Psychedelics and Tai Chi – How Treatments For Anxiety And Depression Are Growing

California’s K-12 Enrollment Drops Again. We Ask Local Districts What They’re Seeing

California’s K-12 enrollment has dropped for the fifth year in a row, and the California Department of Education says the trend is projected to continue. When comparing this academic year to the previous one, California public schools lost 110,000 students, a steeper drop than we saw before the pandemic, when declines were driven largely by demographic shifts due to housing affordability. Most California public schools are funded based on enrollment and attendance, so the enrollment drop could have big implications for districts’ bottom lines.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss these drastic changes to enrollment, what’s driving them, and how the trend could possibly be reversed with dean of the USC Rossier School of Education Pedro Noguera, San Bernardino City Unified School District associate superintendent Harold Sullins, and El Monte Unified School District superintendent Maribel Garcia.

MLB Bets Big On Streaming With Apple TV Deal -- Will It Drive In New Fans Who Turn Into Subscribers?

For decades big money in baseball broadcast rights has been traditional cable television, but now as streamers proliferate, Major League Baseball is stepping up to bat with a major streamer who just won Best Picture at the Oscars and also features one of the most beloved and acclaimed series on streaming TV.

Last month, MLB and Apple TV announced a deal to broadcast a “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader on Apple TV. Forbes reported that sources close to the deal said it is worth $85 million a year, and Apple says access to the games is free until June. Major League Baseball also signed a two year deal, per Forbes, to broadcast Sunday games on NBCUniversal’s streamer, Peacock. For baseball, a sport that desperately needs to reach new fans, it’s a bet that they’ll get more eyeballs on a national scale and that fans will follow their favorite teams onto the streaming platforms. And for the streamers, it’s a bet that those people following their teams to the platforms will be first-time users of the platforms who turn into subscribers when they begin exploring other content.

Today on AirTalk, Los Angeles Times baseball writer Bill Shaikin calls in to talk about his reporting on why Major League Baseball thinks this will be a win for both the league and the streamers who will now carry games, and why both sides are betting fans will like it too.

Baseball’s Rebels: The Dissenters, Radicals, Mavericks And Trailblazers That Changed The Game

The history of baseball is rife with stories of people who pushed boundaries, blazed trails and shattered glass ceilings. Jackie Robinson being the first Black man to play in the Majors is probably the most well-known, but the effort to desegregate baseball that led to Jackie even being in a position to make history began well before the Pasadena native first set foot on the diamond for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. And as Occidental College Professor of Politics Peter Dreier writes in his new books “Baseball Rebels: The Players, People, and Social Movements That Shook Up the Game and Changed America” and “Major League Rebels: Baseball Battles over Workers' Rights and American Empire,” Jackie’s story is just one chapter, albeit an incredibly important one, in the history of changemakers in baseball, whose impacts have spanned and still span across labor, gender and sexuality. Just this past week, Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to ever manage an MLB-affiliated team when she won her debut game managing the Tampa Tarpons, a minor league affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Today on AirTalk, Professor Dreier returns to the show to talk about his, both of which explore figures in baseball from players to managers to journalists who challenged the status quo, sometimes at the cost of professional success or even their career. He’ll also talk about how we see some of these themes continue to play out in 2022 after Major League Baseball’s season hung in the balance for a period of time in February and March during the labor lockout.

Mental Health Week: What One Doctor Says America’s Mental Health System Is Missing, And How To Fix It

In 2015, Dr. Thomas Insel, at that time, head of the National Institute of Mental Health, was giving a talk about stem cell studies of neurons in schizophrenia, when the father of a 23-year-old man with schizophrenia stood up and said, “Our house is on fire and you're talking about the chemistry of the paint." The interaction changed the trajectory of Insel’s professional life. In his new book, he argues that while science has made tremendous insights to understand mental illness and develop better tools for diagnosis and treatment, the U.S. mental health system hasn’t done enough to help ordinary Americans.

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with Dr. Thomas Insel, psychiatrist, neuroscientist and former head of the National Institute of Mental Health about his new book, “Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health,” and how America’s mental health care systems can pivot to better address the current mental health crisis.

If you or a loved one needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Los Angeles County maintains a 24-hour bilingual hotline at 800-854-7771.

Mental Health Week: Magnetic Stimulation, Psychedelics and Tai Chi – How Treatments For Anxiety And Depression Are Growing

For many people, the burdens of mental illness are a daily struggle that the pandemic has only intensified. According to the World Health Organization, during the first year of the pandemic, rates of anxiety and depression increased by 25% worldwide. That is a massive jump. Another study found 33% of adults in the U.S. experienced elevated depressive symptoms during the first year of the pandemic. For decades, those suffering from depression have benefited from SSRIs, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, like prozac and zoloft among many others. But taking and prescribing these medications is not that simple. People become treatment-resistant over time, and many mood disorders can be difficult to diagnose, with no biological markers clearly indicating whether someone has bi-polar depression or a substance abuse disorder, for example. This is one of the reasons that researchers have been developing new forms of treatments for anxiety and depression that are non-invasive, long-lasting, and with minimal side-effects.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by geriatric psychiatrist and professor of psychiatry at UCLA Helen Lavretsky, professor of psychiatry at Stanford University and director of the Brain Stimulation Lab Nolan Williams, and professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins and researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research, Albert Garcia-Romeu to talk about how mental health treatments are evolving and how they soon might be made more widely available to those in need.