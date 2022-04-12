Mental Health Week: An Hour On Therapy (Free Of Charge!)

As Consumer Prices Continue To Spike, How Inflation Is Affecting Our Day-To-Day

Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase since 1981. Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine. From February to March, inflation rose 1.2%, the biggest month-to-month jump since 2005. Gasoline prices drove more than half that increase.

Used car prices have soared 35%, though they actually fell in February and March. Bedroom furniture is up 14.7%, men’s suits and coats 14.5%. Grocery prices have jumped 10%, including 18% increases for both bacon and oranges. The latest inflation numbers solidify expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates aggressively in the coming months to try to slow borrowing and spending and tame inflation.

With files from the Associated Press



Today on AirTalk, Milken Institute economists William Lee and Eugene Cornelius talk with Larry about what the rising consumer price index and ongoing concerns about inflation portend for American consumers at the pump, the grocery store and elsewhere.

Newsom Hailed This 'Critical' Wildfire-Prevention Program. Two Years On, It Hasn't Completed A Single Project

Announced in late 2019, the California Vegetation Treatment Program, or CalVTP, was designed to fast-track the environmental approval process for fire prevention projects, without compromising environmental protections. But a new investigation from CapRadio and The California Newsroom found the program hasn’t resulted in a single completed project. Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by CapRadio state government reporter Scott Rodd to learn about the CalVTP program, what he found in his investigation, and what it means for wildfire prevention efforts in California as we enter a dry summer and fall.

In response to our requests for comment, a spokesperson for Governor Gavin Newsom sent us this statement:

More than 65 fuel reduction projects have utilized CalVTP which trims the environmental review timeline from years to months. Early implementers of CalVTP have reported positive results, and we expect many more projects will use this process in the future as people become more familiar with the process.

Beyond the CalVTP tool, California’s recent $1.5 billion state budget investment has already launched more than 550 wildfire resilience projects in less than a year. By speeding up and increasing the scale of wildfire resilience activities from home-hardening to fuel breaks to reforestation, these investments are giving California a fighting chance to match the scale and speed of the wildfire crisis.

In addition, CAL FIRE has a target of performing work on at least 500 additional projects each fiscal year as part of the state’s effort to increase the pace and scale of fuels reduction work. During fiscal year 2021/2022, CAL FIRE and its grantees conducted treatment on 547 projects.

People Want To Travel But Hospitality Labor Shortages Could Stifle Plans

People are ready to get back on the road… or plane or train, just in time for spring and summer vacation. It’s true, there’s more optimism about traveling these days, but labor shortages in the hospitality industries are making it difficult to keep up with the demand. According to the Washington Post , employment in this industry is down nearly 9% compared to just over two years ago before the pandemic took hold. So what challenges can we expect for both travelers and industry workers? Heather Rozman , CEO and president of the Hotel Association of Los Angeles, Tricia La Belle , president of the Greater Los Angeles Hospitality Association and Jay Buress , president and CEO of Visit Anaheim, join to discuss. Do you work in the hospitality industry? Tell us what you’re experiencing by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Mental Health Week: An Hour On Therapy (Free Of Charge!)

It’s much more common today to hear someone talk about seeing a therapist, and it’s not a stretch to say that the stigma around seeking out mental health support in general today, while not completely gone, is comparatively less than in decades past where people might have been embarrassed or ashamed if other people knew they were in therapy. And while awareness about the importance of mental health is higher today than it has ever been before, the coronavirus pandemic, for better or worse, has played a huge role in the normalization of seeking out therapy and mental health services -- not only because it has created all kinds of new daily stressors and forced us to live our lives in ways we’ve never lived them before, but also because we’ve simply had more time to spend with ourselves, looking inward. And as a result, more people are realizing that maybe they, too, should talk to someone. But that increase in demand has also created a strain on the system, as therapists across the country deal with a wave of new people seeking treatment on top of the clients they already have.