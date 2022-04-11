Will Rising Interest Rates Cool Off California’s Hot Housing Market?

As interest rates rise, mortgage applications are indeed falling. According to CNBC , mortgage demand is down 40% compared to a year ago. Low interest rates over the last couple years sent home prices soaring. In Orange County for example, the median home price is up by about 30% compared to pre-pandemic times. Some housing economists hope the rising interest rates will cool down the housing market, but what does it mean for California regions? Logan Mohtashami , lead analyst for the real estate news site HousingWire , and Richard Green , director and chair of USC’s Lusk Center for Real Estate, join Larry to discuss. Do you have thoughts or questions? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

How The Pandemic Has Taken A Toll On Our Memory

The pandemic upended many aspects of our lives, and that includes our memory. Perhaps you’ve experienced short moments of forgetfulness – and if you have, you’re certainly not alone. A recent Wall Street Journal article touched on these trends, driven by the massive amounts of change we’re experiencing. All that change consumes precious cognitive energy, energy that could, if our lives were more stable, go toward helping us remember our neighbor’s name, or our favorite song, or what we had for breakfast yesterday. Another possible factor? A recent study from the University of California, Irvine found that our long- and short-term memories compete for valuable space in our brains. That research was conducted in part by our guest, Sara Mednick , professor of cognitive science at UCI and author of the upcoming book “The Power of the Downstate” (Hachette Go, 2022). Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk with Professor Mednick about her research, why it’s been easier to forget during the pandemic, and how our memories are being affected by the changes we’re experiencing.

Women’s Basketball Players Are Cashing In On Name, Image, And Likeness Deals

A growing number of women athletes are making a name for themselves on social media and cashing in on the NCAA’s new interim policy that allows players to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL). Some of the most successful athletes in this area are college basketball stars, like Aaliyah Boston from the University of South Carolina, Haley Jones from Stanford, and Paige Bueckers from the University of Connecticut, who have signed major endorsement deals with everything from sneaker companies to hair care lines to Beats by Dre headphones. The legislation permits student-athletes to accept money for sponsorships and endorsements while maintaining their eligibility. This change benefits companies trying to build their brands; it also gives female college athletes something to fall back on when their playing days are over. Many understand that they may not have the same professional opportunities as their male counterparts when their athletic careers come to an end.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Stanford basketball player and 2021 NCAA Champion Haley Jones , and professor of sport administration at Georgia State University Beth Cianfrone to discuss how female college athletes are capitalizing on this moment and setting themselves up for post-college success.

A Growing Mental Health Crisis: How Did We Get Here And What Are The Big Challenges?

This week on AirTalk, we’re exploring different aspects of a growing mental health crisis. Therapists and counselors across the country say more and more people are reaching out for support, according to a survey conducted by the New York Times. Those professionals also say they can’t keep up with the demand, which is a huge problem for those looking for resources and help right now. So how did we get here and how do we move forward? Mitch Prinstein , chief science officer of the American Psychological Association and Rachel Roubein , national healthcare reporter and author of The Health 202, a daily newsletter from The Washington Post, join the program to discuss. We also want to hear from you. What challenges have you faced with your mental health recently? What do you think the contributing factors are and how have you coped? Share your experience by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

COVID-19 AMA: Assessing Your Risk As Cases Rise, What The Next COVID Vaccine Could Look Like, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Kimberly Shriner , director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

