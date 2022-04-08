Today’s Teens Are The “Most Sleep-Deprived Generation In History.” How Can We Help Them Get More Sleep?

As Tiger Woods Stages An Improbable Comeback At The Masters, What It Takes Physically And Mentally For Pro Athletes To Return To Form After Devastating Injury

When Tiger Woods suffered severe leg injuries in a rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes in February 2021, it seemed unlikely that the legendary golfer would ever set foot on the links again, let alone compete in another tournament. He needed multiple surgeries and months of physical therapy just to be able to walk again. His struggles with back injuries throughout his career are also well-documented, which added to the challenge. But just over a year later, Tiger Woods stepped into the tee box at the first hole of Augusta National Golf Club yesterday, clad in a bright pink mock turtleneck to match the azaleas that adorn the hallowed course, and teed off in his 24th career Masters at age 46. And while he’s far from the Tiger that won his first Masters at Augusta in 1999 at age 21, he golfed well on the first day of the 2022 Masters, shooting a first round 71 (-1) and putting himself in position to make Friday’s cut and give himself a chance to win his sixth career Masters -- if he can keep it up through Sunday.

However he finishes the tournament, his comeback has captivated die-hard golf fans and casual watchers alike, and today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with sports psychologist Michael Lardon , a three-decade veteran of coaching on the PGA Tour, and sports medicine chiropractic physician David Rudnik about the physical and mental challenges that professional athletes have to overcome when recovering from a devastating injury or other obstacles in their career.

COVID-19 AMA: New Clinical Trials, Outbreaks Triple In LA Schools & More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Kristen R. Choi , professor of nursing and public health at UCLA.

Topics today include:

LAist : Without Masks, More LA Students Test Positive As School Outbreaks Triple

: Without Masks, More LA Students Test Positive As School Outbreaks Triple How can someone be exposed to COVID-19 but not contract it ?

? UC San Diego selected as a new clinical trial site for variant-specific vaccines

as a new clinical trial site for variant-specific vaccines Could COVID vaccines cause hearing issues ?

? Those who contract COVID more likely to develop diabetes

to develop diabetes Could suspension of COVID-19 aid abroad extend the pandemic?

Today’s Teens Are The “Most Sleep-Deprived Generation In History.” How Can We Help Them Get More Sleep?

The average teen sleeps about 6.5 hours a night, but ideally, they’d be getting 9-10 hours. Early school start times, the omnipresence of technology, and an overload of homework and activities have combined to make our teens the “most sleep-deprived generation in history.” Today on AirTalk, we look at what’s contributing to our teens’ sleep crisis and what can be done about it with marriage and family therapists Heather Turgeon and Julie Wright , authors of the new book, “Generation Sleepless: Why Tweens and Teens Aren’t Sleeping Enough and How We Can Help Them” (Penguin Random House, 2022). Do you have questions for our guests? Have you made a change in the daily activities of your teen to help ensure they get more sleep? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

FilmWeek: ‘Ambulance,’ ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2,’ ‘Return To Space’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: From City Planning Architect To Star Of Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’

The new action drama “Ambulance” from Director Michael Bay stars Jake Gylenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. KPCC’s John Horn sat down with Abdul-Mateen in 2019. They discuss his unconventional start in acting and his roles in major productions like the hit limited series “Watchmen.” The HBO series was largely credited with shining a light on the 1921 Tulsa Massacre. “Ambulance” is in theaters now. It’s rated R.