AirTalk Climate Roundup: Latest IPCC Report, Bills In The CA Legislature & More
This week the United Nations published the final portion of its Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report. Along with laying out the current outlook for our climate, researchers offered solutions on how countries can limit global warming. Clean energy investment and retrofitting buildings are proposals that state legislators are already considering, with bills like SB 379 and AB 1738. Meanwhile, the
Today on AirTalk, Larry discusses the latest climate news locally and nationwide with KPCC and LAist climate emergency reporter Erin Stone, Los Angeles Times energy reporter Sammy Roth, and Wall Street Journal energy/utilities reporter Katherine Blunt.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore On Gun Control Measures, Pretextual Stops, Officer Discipline, Department Hiring, And More
Today on AirTalk, LAPD Chief Michel Moore joins Larry Mantle for an interview to discuss the latest in law enforcement:
- After latest mass shooting in Sacramento, state lawmakers to consider more gun control measures
- LA Times analysis finds LAPD officers often delay providing medical aid after shooting people
- LAPD officers must now explain on camera why they plan to stop a driver or pedestrian
- Inspector general report finds LAPD officers who wrongfully shoot at civilians face light discipline or none at all
- Administratie bottleneck delays hiring of new officers
- Increase in traffic deaths on L.A. streets
- Relationship between police officers and reporters, following last year’s clearing of Echo Park Lake
California Community College Adjunct Professors
COVID-19 AMA: Second Booster Study, New Omicron Strain & More
In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Arthur Reingold, professor of epidemiology and Head of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health.
Topics today include:
Israeli study finds second booster offered short-term protection against Omicron
- Link to the study
Cases rise in San Diego and San Francisco
- Why haven’t cases risen throughout the United States?
- CA lifts its proof of vaccination for indoor mega events
- United Kingdom detects omicron XE, a new variant
- Risk management for immunocompromised people
- COVID-19 concerns dropping in the United States
- Recent clinical studies could lead to vaccines that are easier to store
- NYT: FDA suspends Glaxo’s antibody drug
- President Biden’s global COVID-19 summit postponed