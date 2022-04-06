©2022 Southern California Public Radio
AirTalk with Larry Mantle
Climate Roundup: Latest IPCC Report, Bills In The CA Legislature & More

A lone cyclist passes as vehicles drive near downtown during the afternoon commute on April 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The third installment of the sixth United Nations (UN) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report casts a dire warning for the future of climate change with the world on track to expend its remaining ‘climate budget’ by the year 2030 at the current rate of carbon emissions.
Climate Roundup: Latest IPCC Report, Bills In The CA Legislature & More

This week the United Nations published the final portion of its Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report. Along with laying out the current outlook for our climate, researchers offered solutions on how countries can limit global warming. Clean energy investment and retrofitting buildings are proposals that state legislators are already considering, with bills like SB 379 and AB 1738. Meanwhile, the

Today on AirTalk, Larry discusses the latest climate news locally and nationwide with KPCC and LAist climate emergency reporter Erin Stone, Los Angeles Times energy reporter Sammy Roth, and Wall Street Journal energy/utilities reporter Katherine Blunt.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore On Gun Control Measures, Pretextual Stops, Officer Discipline, Department Hiring, And More

Today on AirTalk, LAPD Chief Michel Moore joins Larry Mantle for an interview to discuss the latest in law enforcement:

California Community College Adjunct Professors

This segment is being updated.

COVID-19 AMA: Second Booster Study, New Omicron Strain & More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Arthur Reingold, professor of epidemiology and Head of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health.

Topics today include:

