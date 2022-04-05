What Are The Options In The Wake Of Alleged Russian Atrocities?

Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian forces pulled out from the outskirts of Kyiv. A grim scene left in the wake showed streets, buildings and yards strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range. Many are calling for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin. The European Union is considering a ban on coal imports from Russia, targeting the country’s lucrative energy industry. U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian leader Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged leaders at a U.N. Security Council meeting Tuesday to act swiftly and send a clear message. Chile Eboe-Osuji , Stanford University professor of law and former president of International Criminal Court, and Adam Smith , international lawyer in the Washington, D.C. office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher specializing in sanctions, join to discuss.

As Offices Open Up Again, Many Are Anxious To Return

Just over two years ago, the abrupt closing of offices and workspaces forced many people to set up makeshift workspaces from their homes. For millions of Americans, remote work soon became the new norm. But as transmission rates continue to drop and COVID-related mandates loosen, many people are being called back to the workplace, and employees may be feeling anxious. The pandemic drastically changed our lives and our lifestyles. Many of us self-isolated for extended periods of time, leading to increased social anxiety and depression rates. Even more life-altering, nearly 9 million people in the United States experienced the loss of a close family member due to Covid. As a wave of companies re-open, many workers are wondering if their offices will acknowledge the realities of this new world or attempt to return to a pre-pandemic “normal.”

California's Board Diversity Law Was Ruled Unconstitutional. What's Next?

A Los Angeles judge ruled Friday that California’s landmark law mandating that corporations diversify their boards with members from certain racial, ethnic or LGBT groups is unconstitutional.

The brief ruling granted summary judgment to Judicial Watch, a conservative legal group that sought a permanent injunction against the measure that was signed into law last year. The ruling didn't explain the judge's reasoning. The measure requires corporate boards of publicly traded companies with a main executive office in California to have a member from an “underrepresented community,” including LGBT, Black, Latino, Asian, Native American or Pacific Islander. The lawsuit argued that violated the state’s constitutional equal protection clause. However, in its court filings, the state argued that the measure didn’t “discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.” A “Diversity on Boards” report issued in March by the secretary of state found that about 300 out of some 700 corporations had complied. However, half of the corporations didn't file the required disclosure statement.

Today on AirTalk, UCI Law Professor Summer Kim and University of Pennsylvania Management Professor Stephanie Creary join Larry to talk about what this ruling means and what research shows about the impact of diversity on corporate board performance.

We reached out yesterday to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and invited her to join us for the discussion, but her office has not responded to our request for comment.

Research Finds Young Women Are Out-Earning Their Male Counterparts In Several Cities. Is It The Start Of A Trend?

Young women have been able to earn just as much, if not more, than young men in 22 of the United States’s metropolitan areas, according to a new analysis by the Pew Research Center. Their analysis of census data found that in New York and Washington D.C., women under 30 earned 2% more annually, while in Los Angeles, there was virtually no difference between the two groups.

What’s driving these numbers and could we continue to see this growth on a larger scale in the future? Today on AirTalk, we break down these numbers and what it means for equal pay with president & CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research Nicole Mason and Daniel MacDonald , Associate Professor and Chair of the department of economics at CSUSB.

COVID-19 AMA: What’s Next For COVID-19 Vaccines, The Latest On The BA.2 Variant, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Shruti Gohil , professor of medicine and associate medical director for epidemiology and infection prevention at UC Irvine’s School of Medicine.

Topics today include:

New Book Takes You Into The Archives Of The “Fathers Of Googie” Architecture

Googie buildings were designed to make you stop and take notice, to stand out through the windshields of Los Angeles’ burgeoning car culture so you’d pull over for a bite to eat or a cup of coffee. While the Googie style spread across the country, it’s still quintessentially L.A., expressing the optimism and futurism of Mid-Century America. And no one exemplified the Googie style more than the architects at Armet Davis Newlove. Now a new book dives into the private archives of the “fathers of Googie.” Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with creative director Michael Murphy and architect and historian Alan Hess about their new book “Googie Modern: Architectural Drawings of Armet Davis Newlove” (Angel City Press, 2022).

