New Details Emerge About How The Academy Handled Will Smith’s Slap Of Chris Rock

Following the 94th Academy Awards, more drama has come from Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock. Yesterday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it had asked Smith to leave following the slap, and that it had initiated disciplinary proceedings against the actor. But reports out Thursday dispute that claim, saying Smith was never asked to leave directly, and that the show’s producers sent mixed messages.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the latest news surrounding Smith and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with John Horn , arts and entertainment host for KPCC and Dominic Patten , senior editor at Deadline.

Actor Tim Robbins On His Theater Company's Return To Stage And Starting A Production During A Pandemic

He might be best known for his roles in films like "Bull Durham," "The Player," and "The Shawshank Redemption, but actor Tim Robbins has his roots on stage. He started acting in theater performances when he was just 12 and it has held a special place in his heart ever since. To this day, he remains involved with local theater in Los Angeles. The theater group he founded, The Actors' Gang, returns to the stage this month with its first production since closing down due to COVID -- a satire called "Can't Pay? Don't Pay!" by Nobel Laureate Dario Fo.

Today on AirTalk, Larry talks with Tim Robbins about the company's return to the stage, what's on the calendar for this season and the challenges of getting a production up and running during a global pandemic.

Two Months Since Russia Invaded Ukraine And Resolution Still Looks Unlikely

At a round of talks on Tuesday held in Istanbul, a glimpse of peace between Ukraine and Russia seemed to emerge, but not for long. The offering came when the Ukrainian delegation suggested a framework under which their country would remain neutral and drop its bid to join NATO. Russian officials responded positively calling it “significant progress.” But any meaningful resolution between the two countries crumbled as Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv just hours after pledging to scale back. Shelling continued to pound civilian sites, like libraries, homes, and stores. Over two months into the invasion and there have been thousands of casualties between the two sides and a staggering 4 million Ukraininans refugees have fled the country according to the United Nations.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Patricia Schmorhun Hawrylyshyn, who lives in Ukraine and is currently sheltering in the city of Lviv. She’s been sharing parts of her experience with us since the war broke out.

You can find out more about Patricia's humanitarian organization here.



COVID-19 AMA: Who Needs A Second Booster Shot, Finding COVID Treatments, LA Lifts Indoor Vaccine Mandate, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Sam Torbati, co-chair of the department of emergency medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Topics today include:

Many people eligible for the second booster shot may not need to race to get it, experts say

may not need to race to get it, experts say L.A. City Council lifts COVID vaccine mandate for indoor businesses, outdoor events

for indoor businesses, outdoor events A new government website aims to help Americans find COVID antiviral pills

aims to help Americans COVID antiviral pills Large study finds Ivermectin does not reduce risk of COVID hospitalization

of COVID hospitalization Opinion : Where the coronavirus could be going

The 2020 Dodgers Won The World Series. How They Did It Could Be Bad For Baseball