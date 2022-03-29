Analyzing Russia’s Announcement To To Scale Back In Kyiv And What The Strategy Shift Could Really Mean

Russia’s military announced Tuesday it will “fundamentally” scale back operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city. The talks could bring a possible deal to end the grinding war into view .

Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said the move was meant to increase trust in talks after several rounds of negotiations failed to halt what has devolved into a bloody campaign of attrition. Gustav Gressel , senior policy fellow at the European Council of Foreign Relations, joins to discuss what the shift in strategy could mean and whether it can be trusted. If you have questions call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press

One-On-One With New LA Fire Fire Chief Kristin Crowley

Kristin Crowley is the first female and openly-gay fire chief for the Los Angeles Fire Department. She was sworn in last Friday . Crowley takes over the nation’s third-largest firefighting department at a time when L.A.F.D. is facing calls to increase diversity in its ranks and allegations of harassment and discrimination.

Today on AirTalk, Larry sits down with new Los Angeles Fire Department chief Kristin Crowley to talk about her historic journey and how she plans to lead the department.

Do Electric Vehicles Sales Stand To Benefit From Soaring Gas Prices?

We all know gas prices are skyrocketing. According to AAA , the average price of a gallon of gas in Los Angeles County is now over $6 a gallon. Those high prices have many people wondering if the time is right to go electric – or at least hybrid. Auto industry watcher Edmunds says the number of people researching green vehicles on their site jumped over the past month, with page views increasing 39%. But, while interest in electric vehicles is growing, the supply is not. Supply chain issues are continuing to cause problems, and that means higher prices, too. Tesla has been hiking its prices recently as the costs of raw materials rise.

Electric vehicle prices going up has made some consumers hesitant – but how do you best evaluate your options during this time? Today on AirTalk, Larry gets into tips and tricks one should consider with assistant business editor at the New York Times William Davis and Gil Tal , director of the Plug-In, Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Research Center at UC Davis.

With files from LAist

The Plug-In, Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Research Center at UC Davis has developed an online tool called the Electric Vehicle Explorer, which estimates how much it would cost you to go electric. You can find the online tool here .

Federal Judge In OC Orders Former Chapman University Attorney To Turn Over Dozens Of Emails To Jan. 6 Committee

A U.S. District judge based in Orange County has ordered a former Chapman University law professor and prominent attorney to turn over dozens of his emails to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In a ruling this week, Judge David. O Carter stated that former President Donald Trump and attorney John Eastman “more than likely” engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct justice. Eastman, a close ally to Trump, has been trying to prevent the committee from gaining access to the emails by arguing they’re protected by attorney-client privilege. But the judge’s ruling means about 100 emails must be turned over. Meghann Cuniff , legal affairs journalist for Law.com who has been following the story, joins to further discuss what the ruling means and where things go from here.

COVID-19 AMA: F.D.A. Authorizes Second Booster Shots For Adults Over 50, COVID Deaths Hit Lowest Point Since Summer, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Kimberly Shriner , director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

