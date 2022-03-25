City Populations Decline

The Gender Pay Gap Still Exists, But A New California Bill Aims To Close It

March 15 in the U.S. is Equal Pay Day , marking how far into the year the average woman would have to work to match what the average man earned by the end of the previous year. Earlier this month, the European Union Commission adopted a bill aimed at trying to close the gender pay gap in the E.U. The bill will require businesses to disclose salary ranges. It also bans them from asking prospective employees about their pay history. Here in California similar measures are being taken to try and close the gender pay gap. A new bill introduced last month would require companies with more than 100 employees to publicly report employee pay data. California does have the fourth-smallest pay gap in the country, but studies show women in the state still lose a combined $87 billion a year due to the gap.

Today on AirTalk, joining us to talk about the gender pay gap in California and efforts to close it is Laura Kray , professor of management of UC Berkeley and Jessica Ramey Stender , policy director and deputy legal director of Equal Rights Advocates.

COVID-19 AMA: Experts Worry About Next COVID-19 Surge, Airlines Push For End Of Mask Mandates, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Dean Blumberg , professor of medicine and chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Topics today include:

Experts worry how U.S. will see the next COVID surge coming

coming Airlines for an end to the mask mandate for travel

for travel We know about long COVID. Should there be a medium COVID ?

? Evidence grows that vaccines lower the risk of getting long COVID

FilmWeek: ‘The Lost City,’ ‘Writing With Fire,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ And More