First Female Secretary Of State Madeleine Albright Has Died — You Can Listen To Larry's 2009 Conversation With Her Below

Madeleine Albright, a child refugee from Nazi- and then Soviet-dominated Eastern Europe who rose to become the first female secretary of state and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women, died Wednesday of cancer, her family said. She was 84.

Albright also became famous for her "pin diplomacy," using pins and brooches to convey diplomatic messages. Larry Mantle spoke with Albright in 2009 about her book, "Read My Pins: Stories from a Diplomat's Jewel Box," her distinguished service, and the state of the world.

With files from the Associated Press

Governor Newsom Unveils His Tax Rebate Plan To Help Californians At The Gas Pump

Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled the details of his new tax refund plan, which he first proposed in his State of the State address two weeks ago. The plan is meant to help Californians pay for skyrocketing gas prices, which are now the highest in the country, even as the average cost of gas has begun to decline elsewhere. According to AAA the average price of a gallon of gas in Los Angeles is over $6.00, with the state averaging $5.88 a gallon. The governor’s plan would allocate $2 billion towards free public transportation and $9 billion directly to Californians with registered vehicles. People would receive up to two $400 debit cards per vehicle, and that’s already received criticism because it favors Californians with cars and does not include a household income limit. Other legislative leaders say they’d rather see the state pause the gas tax entirely, which is also one of the highest in the country.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss both the promise and potential problems of Governor Newsom’s tax rebate plan with economy reporter for CalMatters Grace Gedye . What would you like to see done to address the high gas prices? Direct payments? A delay in the gas tax? Or do you have another idea? We want to hear from you. Give us a call at 866-893-5722, or email ATComments@kpcc.org.

Citizen App Plans To Launch Private Security Trial In Chicago, Echoing A Similar Move Last Year In Los Angeles

Citizen, a neighborhood watch app that sends location-based security alerts in real time, is planning a trial for a private security service in Chicago. They ran a similar pilot last year in Los Angeles . Around that time the CEO of the company made headlines when he placed a $30,000 bounty on an innocent person who he suspected of arson. Chicago and Los Angeles are also among many cities where people have called for increased police scrutiny and accountability. Critics of the Citizen app argue that a for-profit, private security service would be even harder to hold accountable. Today on AirTalk we’re talking to Joseph Cox , crime & privacy reporter for the Vice News vertical Motherboard , who has been reporting on Citizen for two years. And we want to hear from you. How would you feel about a private security service taking on some of the role of police in the community? Does it make you feel safer, or more at risk? Give us a call at 866-893-5722, or email ATComments@kpcc.org.

COVID-19 AMA: Moderna Seeks Authorization For Pediatric Vaccine, One In Three U.S. Cases Now BA.2 Omicron Subvariant, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Robert Kim-Farley , professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at UCLA.

Topics today include:

Baby Tech: The Balance Between Caring For Your Child And Data Overload

Parents expecting a child might be surprised to find out about the seemingly endless number of "smart" baby products that are out there that are designed to help remove some of the stressors of those often tumultuous first few months after mom, dad and baby come -- from bassinets that vibrate to soothe your child to sleep while also collecting and analyzing data about their sleep habits, socks that monitor collect data on vital signs and that can alert you if your child can stop breathing, and monitors that allow you to not just hear your baby, but even see and communicate with your child through your phone. And while all of this tech offers a variety of benefits that generations before us didn't have, there are also potential pitfalls if parents allow themselves to become too reliant on the tech to care for their child, or if they're monitoring their child so closely and collecting so much data that it becomes overwhelming and anxiety-inducing.

Today on AirTalk, we'll talk with The Guardian columnist and mom Sophie Brickman whose new book " Baby, Unplugged " explores the intersection of parenting and technology through various stages of childhood, including infancy, which is the focus of our conversation, talk about what some of these smart products do and look at the pros and cons of being able to monitor your baby so closely and gather so much data.

Celebrating The KPCC/LAist “Backbone Staff”

While most of you probably know KPCC from the reporters and hosts you hear on the air, our station requires the contributions of so many talented, unique individuals whose names aren’t said during show credits. These are the people who truly make KPCC and LAist: they keep our broadcast equipment running, they put on our pledge drives and help secure sponsorships and donations, they put together the pre-recorded spots you hear between shows, they make sure our facilities at the Mohn Broadcast Center are operating smoothly, and keep our websites humming.

This week and next on AirTalk, we’re highlighting some of these amazing people who work at KPCC/LAist, and whose tireless efforts are critical to what you hear and read every day. Today, we’re joined by traffic associate Louis Rincavage and senior financial analyst Crystal Harjadi.