Previewing Confirmation Hearings For Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Monday marks the start of four days of hearings in the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will make their opening statements before we’re introduced to Judge Brown Jackson’s supporters and then the judge herself. Committee members will question her on Tuesday and Wednesday. Once the hearings have concluded, members will decide when they’ll meet to vote on whether to advance her nomination to a vote in the full Senate. A simple majority of 51 votes is all that’s required to confirm her as the newest member of the United States Supreme Court. It’s far from Judge Brown Jackson’s first time in a confirmation hearing -- she’s been through three so far in her career and was confirmed each time. She’s already made history by being the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, and if she’s confirmed she’ll do it again by becoming the first Black woman to be a Supreme Court justice.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll first get an update from inside the confirmation hearing with SCOTUSblog’s Katie Barlow , who is covering the proceedings, and we’ll reflect on the historical significance of Judge Brown Jackson’s nomination and possible confirmation with attorney and former U.S. Ambassador to UNESCO Crystal Nix-Hines , who clerked for two justices who were also historic firsts -- Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice on the Supreme Court, and Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court. Plus, California Senator and Senate Judiciary Committee Member Alex Padilla join us during a break in the action to talk about what he expects from the process and what he’ll be focusing on when it’s his turn to ask questions.

The Latest In Ukraine Plus China’s Role In The War And What It Could Mean For US Relations

Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its 26th day, shows no signs of abating. The invasion has wreaked devastation and destruction, exacting a heavy toll on civilians. The U.N. says more than 3.38 million people have fled Ukraine.

Today on AirTalk, we get the latest from Odessa, Ukraine with Salwan Georges , photojournalist for Washington Post. We also talk with Yun Sun , director of the China Program at the nonpartisan think tank Stimson Center in Washington D.C., about China’s role in the war and what it could mean for U.S.-China relations. Do you have questions? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press

March Madness: Sweet 16 Preview And Seeing Who From SoCal Is Left Standing

The first week of March Madness games brought upsets galore , with there being no perfect Men’s basketball brackets left on all popular sites. That aside, some interesting narratives still remain, frontrunner Gonzaga is still making noise and Coach K’s farewell tour has an additional show to its list. We also have one Southern California team left standing, with UCLA punching its ticket to the Sweet 16 after a 72-56 win over Saint Mary’s Gaels on Saturday. Next they face the University of North Carolina on Friday.

Today on the program, we talk this weekend’s games and preview the Sweet 16 with SB Nation college basketball contributor Mike Rutherford and KPCC’s Nick Roman. Thoughts on this weekend’s games? Join the conversation, call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

COVID-19 AMA: BA.2 Omicron Subvariant’s Recent Success, The Unclear Future Of Additional Booster Shots, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Dean Blumberg , professor of medicine and chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Topics today include:

Californians Didn’t Meet Their Water Conservation Target – Is A Mandate Next?

Just as we emerge from one mandate, Californians might be facing another one. Not masks, but water. This past Friday the Department of Water Resources announced that it was cutting allocations to the State Water Project from 15% to 5% , which is guaranteed to have a ripple effect down to the 27 million residents who it serves. Last January, Governor Gavin Newsom called on California residents to voluntarily cut their water use by 15% , but data released last week showed that urban residents actually used 2.6% more water in January 2022 compared to the same month two years ago. January and February were also record dry months, and March hasn’t been any better so far. Now water policy experts are calling for tighter restrictions on water use, which could include making Governor Newsom’s call for voluntary restrictions mandatory. It wouldn’t be a first in California’s history: Back in 2015, then-Governor Jerry Brown signed an executive order instituting mandatory water restrictions.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by director of research at Pacific Institute Heather Cooley and director of the California Department of Water Resources, Karla Nemeth to talk about what responses could be next.

The Most “LA” Driving Habits We See On SoCal Streets

Any driver who has spent more than a month on the roads of Los Angeles knows that if you want to make a left turn, you better be prepared to run a red light. Likewise, if you want to merge onto “the” 405, or maybe “the” 110, it’s unbecoming to use your turn signal — just start merging until the driver behind you realizes that yes, you are willing to hit them and makes enough room for you to squeeze in.